Kobe And Vanessa Bryant: A Look Into Their 20-Year Love Story On Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is representative of love in all forms – this includes new and old love. Despite the recent death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and the somber emotions his passing evokes within many, some can find solace in the love he had for his family – particularly his wife Vanessa of nearly two decades.

Vanessa and Kobe’s romance dates back to the summer of 1999 when she was recruited to appear in videos for Snoop Dogg’s hip-hop trio Tha Eastsidaz and others, according to the Los Angeles Times. Then, Vanessa was a teenager concluding her high school years. Kobe had just entered his 20’s and was getting his start with the Los Angeles Lakers. He apparently was looking to launch a rap career aside from being a professional basketball player and began to immerse himself in music industry circles. There, he met Vanessa and according to a former classmate, she began bringing photos of Kobe to school, although some folks were non-believers. Vanessa would receive massive bouquets of roses, while Kobe also picked her up from school in his Mercedes Benz.

They announced their engagement at Vanessa’s 18th birthday party, and shortly after they wed, she masterly transitioned into the role of an NBA wife, attending games and accompanying her husband at events, the LA Times reports.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Natalia, in Jan. 2003.

With the highs of their marriage came lows, but Vanessa stood beside Kobe even throughout his 2003 rape allegation case, which was later dismissed in 2004 and settled civilly in 2005, according to CNN.

The following year, Kobe and Vanessa welcomed their daughter Gianna.

The couple preserved through another rough patch in 2013 after Vanessa filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” two years prior.

At that time, she spoke of her and her husband getting on the other side of their marital issues via social media. “We are pleased to announce that we have reconciled,” she said. “Our divorce action will be dismissed. We are looking forward to our future together.”

That future included two more daughters – Bianka who was born in 2016 and Capri in 2019.

Kobe and their daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash along with seven others on Jan. 26, changing Vanessa and their three daughters’ lives forever.

Vanessa broke her silence on the loss days later.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” Vanessa said.

She continued, “There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them.”

Despite Kobe’s passing, it is certain that he and Vanessa have an eternal love.

