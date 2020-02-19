Who Killed Pop Smoke? Rapper Killed In Home Invasion Posted Address On Social Media Earlier In The Day

Another young rapper has been taken too soon and more information reveals that a social media post could’ve played a part in his death.

According to TMZ, Pop Smoke was shot and killed in a home invasion on Wednesday morning. The up-and-coming rapper was at a home in the Hollywood Hills at about 4:30 a.m. when four masked men allegedly broke into a house, according to TMZ sources. Two of the suspects reportedly fired multiple shots, hitting and critically injuring Pop Smoke. The two guys where then seen fleeing the spot by foot.

Pop Smoke was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood where he was pronounced dead. The suspects have yet to be caught.

According to TMZ, the home was owned by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, who owned various homes in Los Angeles. There’s a possibility that Pop Smoke was renting the property. Law enforcement sources say there was a party or gathering at the house prior to the shooting as well.

Only hours before Pop Smoke was killed, he posted a picture on Instagram of him posing in a car with a friend. The friend was holding a stack of cash to his head. Pop Smoke was also showing off gift bags in another Instagram post and one of the bags had the home address where he was shot.

Pop Smoke is most known for his song “Welcome to the Party”, which was a summer hit from his mixtape “Meet the Woo” released in July. The song was so popular, Nicki Minaj did a remix of the track a few months ago and U.K. rapper Skepta did one as well. Pop Smoke also had songs with artists like Travis Scott.

Pop was 20 years old when he died.

Since news of Pop Smoke’s death hit, various celebrities have sent their condolences via social media. Nicki Minaj wrote on Instagram, “The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop.”

Chance the Rapper tweeted, “Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh.”

Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020

The investigation into Pop Smoke’s death is still developing.