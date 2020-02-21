Trump Calls For The Return Of Slavery Films In Racist Oscars Rant

Just when you think Donald Trump can’t get any more racist, he outdoes himself with a racist speech about the Oscars.

Apparently, the current man in the White House wasn’t happy about the South Korean movie “Parasite” winning Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards. According to CNN, Trump was speaking at a rally in Colorado and he made fun of the critically acclaimed film.

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year, did you see? ‘And the winner is … a movie from South Korea,'” Trump said at a rally in Colorado. “What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea with trade, on top of it they give them the best movie of the year?”

“Parasite” became the first movie in a foreign language to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. It also swept other major categories like Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for Bong Joon Ho.

Trump didn’t stop at his hate for the South Korean movie. He continued to show his racist face when he longed for the days of movies with white leads, especially ones that took place in the South when slavery was still upheld or cherished.

“I’m looking for like, let’s get ‘Gone with the Wind’. Can we get like ‘Gone with the Wind’ back, please? ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ so many great movies,” he said.

We shouldn’t be surprised that he feels like the Oscars were at their best when they celebrated black people being servants. Side note: The President is a moron. https://t.co/hW7t6Gkcq5 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 21, 2020

“Gone with the Wind” took place in Georgia before and during the Civil War and it centered on Scarlett O’Hara (played by Vivien Leigh) whose family owned a plantation full of slaves. Instead of exploring the brutalities of slavery, the 1939 flick centers around this white woman’s love life and the crumbling Confederate South. The closest exposure of slavery is through Scarlett’s servants, particularly Mammy. The role was played by Hattie McDaniels who eventually became the first Black person to win an Oscar for the role. Despite McDaniels many accomplishments, the Oscars decided to give her a Best Supporting Actress trophy for playing a slave and servant.

Not a ton has changed with the Academy in recent years, considering Black actors rarely get nominated for roles and if they do, it’s usually in the role of a slave, a servant, or a brute-like character. Just this year alone, only one Black actor was nominated for an Oscar (Cynthia Erivo) and it was for playing Harriet Tubman. The slave liberator definitely didn’t back down in servitude, but once again, it’s questionable that the Oscars nominated a movie that took place during slavery times when talent like Lupita Nyong’o gave an excellent and complex performance in the contemporary film “Us”. The lady literally played two characters and still couldn’t get a nomination.

There have been a few exceptions with movies like “Moonlight” winning the major “Best Picture” category in 2017 and Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor for his nuanced performance in the film. But there’s definitely still a long way to go, despite Trump’s unsurprising need to take us backwards.

