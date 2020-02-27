Vanessa Bryant Shows Admiration For Kobe Bryant’s Sister’s Tribute Tattoo

Kobe Bryant’s sister, Sharia Washington, unveiled her tribute to her late brother and niece, Gianna, revealing a tattoo that she recently had done in honor of them following their death in a helicopter crashing that killed Kobe, Gianna and seven others on Jan. 26. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife and Gianna’s mom, has since reposted Sharia’s tattoo on social media, showing admiration for the artwork and the gesture.

“(My sister-in-law got this cool tattoo to honor #GigiBryant and #Kobe) 2~24 forever. Love you @shariawash,” Vanessa wrote, followed by a heart emoji. Sharia shared the tattoo hours prior, thanking the artist who did the piece.

The tattoo is a snake in the shape of an infinity symbol, with the numbers 2 and 24, seemingly representing Gianna and Kobe’s basketball jersey numbers.

Sharia and her sister, Shaya Tabb, released an exclusive public statement to iOne Digital from their family shortly after Kobe and Gianna’s untimely passing.

The statement said:

“On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident.

“We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed.

“Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails and cards.

“Please visit MambaOnThree.org to support the families affected by Sunday’s tragedy and to honor Kobe and Gianna’s legacy, please visit: MambaSportsFoundation.org

#Mambacita #Mamba #Family #GirlsDad.”

Vanessa broke her silence on the passing of her loved ones days prior, posting a family photo of her, Kobe and their four daughters, thanking the millions of people who showed love and support for her family.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately,” she wrote in the post.

She then described her love for Kobe and Gianna as “immeasurable.” “I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever,” Vanessa added.

Bryant closed out the post requesting privacy for her and her family, as they “will need to navigate this new reality.”

