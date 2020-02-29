What Joe Biden And The Support Of Black South Carolina Primary Voters Means For His Campaign

The South Carolina primary on Saturday is crucial to the eight Democratic presidential candidates vying for a presidential nomination. However, the primary is particularly crucial for former Vice President Joe Biden, as his presidential run is somewhat dependent on South Carolina, following his loses in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Biden, who recently received an endorsement from House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, is confident about a win in South Carolina and if the recent polling numbers are indicative of the former vice president’s fate with the state’s Black voters, he could be right.

South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn endorses Joe Biden: "Our challenge is making the greatness of this country accessible and affordable for all. … Nobody with whom I've ever worked in public life is any more committed … than Joe Biden" https://t.co/7G0toYlQsa pic.twitter.com/NQf04n29Yg — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 26, 2020

“I’ve been saying to the media, I’ve known for a long time who I’m going to vote for. But I had not decided — well, not to share it with the public,” Clyburn said when announcing his endorsement for Biden during a news conference in North Charleston. “But I want the public to know that I’m voting for Joe Biden. South Carolina should be voting for Joe Biden.”

The House Majority Whip continued, “I can think of no one better suited, better prepared, I can think of no one with the integrity, no one more committed to the fundamental principles that make this country what it is than my good friend.”

Biden has managed to outnumber his opponents with endorsements from the Congressional Black Caucus, however, his support among Black voters in South Carolina is facing competition from not only Senator Bernie Sanders, but former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer as well.

However, it may seem that Clyburn’s endorsement may serve as stimulus for Biden and his appeal to Black voters in South Carolina.

According to NBC News, David Darmofal, an associate professor of political science at the University of South Carolina who studies voter behavior, said, “In South Carolina Democratic politics, there is one endorsement and perhaps one name that matters more than most. That’s Clyburn, House Majority Whip James Clyburn and perhaps, some of his family.”

A recent poll has indicated that Biden is holding on to his lead in the South Carolina Democratic primary, which can potentially predict the outcome of the results on Saturday, according to The Post and Courier.

“Biden holds double-digit advantages over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and billionaire activist Tom Steyer,” the report said. “Biden’s continued hold atop S.C. polls comes after a second-place showing in Nevada on Saturday, his first finish among the leaders in the 2020 early-voting states.”

Additionally, the report said that Biden’s support from Black voters in South Carolina “ranged from 34 percent to 57 percent in the new polls, well ahead his rivals.”

However, the real truth will be unveiled after the primary numbers are tabulated.

