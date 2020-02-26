Which Presidential Candidates Are Black Leaders Supporting? A List Of CBC Endorsements

Presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden has received another Congressional Black Caucus endorsement following the chaotic South Carolina debate on Tuesday night. U.S. Rep. James “Jim” Clyburn of South Carolina, who is the highest-ranking Black member of Congress, has revealed his support for Biden in the 2020 Democratic Presidential run.

“I’ve been saying to the media, I’ve known for a long time who I’m going to vote for. But I had not decided — well, not to share it with the public,” Clyburn said during a news conference in North Charleston. “But I want the public to know that I’m voting for Joe Biden. South Carolina should be voting for Joe Biden.”

South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn endorses Joe Biden: "Our challenge is making the greatness of this country accessible and affordable for all. … Nobody with whom I've ever worked in public life is any more committed … than Joe Biden" https://t.co/7G0toYlQsa pic.twitter.com/NQf04n29Yg — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 26, 2020

The House Majority Whip continued, “I can think of no one better suited, better prepared, I can think of no one with the integrity, no one more committed to the fundamental principles that make this country what it is than my good friend.”

Clyburn’s endorsement further places Biden ahead of his opponents, earning over a dozen other Congressional Black Caucus endorsements.

Prior to Clyburn, Biden received four additional endorsements from Democratic Reps. Frederica Wilson (Fla.), Alcee Hastings (Fla.), Sanford Bishop (Ga.) and Donald Payne Jr. (N.J.), thus making him the only 2020 candidate to receive more than one endorsement from the CDC.

Post NV/Pre SC 2020 CBC Endorsement Count: VP Biden: 19

Bloomberg: 4

Sen. Sanders: 1

Sen. Warren: 1

Pete: 1

Sen. Klobuchar & others: 0

Well, until former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg crept up from behind, nabbing four CDC endorsements of his own.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Bloomberg has received endorsements from three members of the Congressional Black Caucus – Democratic U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks of New York City, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett who represents the U.S. Virgin Islands and U.S. Representative Lucy McBath of Georgia – whose son Jordan Davis was murdered by a white man for playing music loudly in his car.

Democratic U.S. Representative Bobby Rush of Illinois announced his endorsement for Bloomberg in January. However, the aforementioned Black politicians are on a list of nearly two dozen other Black leaders who have publicly avowed their support for the former New York City mayor.

Sen. Kamala Harris, who dropped out of the race in December, was the only Democratic presidential candidate giving Biden a run for his money as it pertained to appealing to the CDC.

Sen. Cory Booker, who ended his run in December, trailed behind both Biden and Harris.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has received one CDC endorsement from Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, which was announced in November. While describing Warren as a “bold, compassionate leader” who would “put power back in the hands of people” according to Politico, Pressley said, “I am so grateful to call Elizabeth Warren a friend, a partner in good, and my Senator. I am proud to endorse her candidacy for President.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders was endorsed by Ilhan Omar in October, while Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown announced his endorsement for former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg last month.

Neither Tom Steyer, nor Sen. Amy Klobuchar have endorsements from members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

