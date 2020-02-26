Which Presidential Candidates Are Black Leaders Supporting? A List Of CBC Endorsements

Presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden has received another Congressional Black Caucus endorsement following the chaotic South Carolina debate on Tuesday night. U.S. Rep. James “Jim” Clyburn of South Carolina, who is the highest-ranking Black member of Congress, has revealed his support for Biden in the 2020 Democratic Presidential run.
MORE: Backers Of A Billionaire: A List Of Mike ‘Stop And Frisk’ Bloomberg’s Black Endorsers
“I’ve been saying to the media, I’ve known for a long time who I’m going to vote for. But I had not decided — well, not to share it with the public,” Clyburn said during a news conference in North Charleston. “But I want the public to know that I’m voting for Joe Biden. South Carolina should be voting for Joe Biden.”
The House Majority Whip continued, “I can think of no one better suited, better prepared, I can think of no one with the integrity, no one more committed to the fundamental principles that make this country what it is than my good friend.”
Clyburn’s endorsement further places Biden ahead of his opponents, earning over a dozen other Congressional Black Caucus endorsements.
Prior to Clyburn, Biden received four additional endorsements from Democratic Reps. Frederica Wilson (Fla.), Alcee Hastings (Fla.), Sanford Bishop (Ga.) and Donald Payne Jr. (N.J.), thus making him the only 2020 candidate to receive more than one endorsement from the CDC.
Well, until former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg crept up from behind, nabbing four CDC endorsements of his own.
Earlier this month, it was announced that Bloomberg has received endorsements from three members of the Congressional Black Caucus – Democratic U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks of New York City, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett who represents the U.S. Virgin Islands and U.S. Representative Lucy McBath of Georgia – whose son Jordan Davis was murdered by a white man for playing music loudly in his car.
Democratic U.S. Representative Bobby Rush of Illinois announced his endorsement for Bloomberg in January. However, the aforementioned Black politicians are on a list of nearly two dozen other Black leaders who have publicly avowed their support for the former New York City mayor.
Sen. Kamala Harris, who dropped out of the race in December, was the only Democratic presidential candidate giving Biden a run for his money as it pertained to appealing to the CDC.
Sen. Cory Booker, who ended his run in December, trailed behind both Biden and Harris.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has received one CDC endorsement from Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, which was announced in November. While describing Warren as a “bold, compassionate leader” who would “put power back in the hands of people” according to Politico, Pressley said, “I am so grateful to call Elizabeth Warren a friend, a partner in good, and my Senator. I am proud to endorse her candidacy for President.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders was endorsed by Ilhan Omar in October, while Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown announced his endorsement for former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg last month.
Neither Tom Steyer, nor Sen. Amy Klobuchar have endorsements from members of the Congressional Black Caucus.
After Kobe Controversy, Gayle King Is Slammed For How She Moderated South Carolina Debate
Traveling While Black: Viral Posts Show Racist Barriers To Obtaining A Passport
1. Joe Biden Endorsement: Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.)
2. Joe Biden Endorsement: Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL)Source:Getty
Rep Frederica Wilson, D-FL, speaks during the Congressional Caucus on Black Men and Boys, hearing on the status of black males at in the Rayburn House Office Building on July 24, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) people,one person,horizontal,usa,talking,law,child,boys,politics,government,washington dc,incidental people,court hearing,capitol hill,rayburn house office building,frederica wilson
3. Joe Biden Endorsement: Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-FL)Source:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, DECEMBER 17, 2019: U.S. Representative, Alcee Hastings (D-FL) speaking at the House Committee on Rules meeting to discuss H. Res. 755 – Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Media (Photo credit should read Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,discussion,talking,crime,politics,washington dc,human interest,president,meeting,politics and government,alcee hastings
4. Joe Biden Endorsement: Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA)Source:Getty
UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 7: Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., arrives for the House Democrats’ caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) photography,horizontal,usa,politics,government,washington dc,congress,politics and government,member of congress
5. Joe Biden Endorsement: Rep. Donald Payne, Jr. (D-NJ)Source:Getty
NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES – 2019/01/08: U.S. Representative Donald Payne, Jr. (D-NJ) seen speaking at a news conference at Newark Liberty International Airport to demand an end to the partial government shutdown leaving thousands of federal workers in New Jersey without pay and to highlight the impacts of lost services being felt statewide. At Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,new jersey,talking,abundance,politics,government,airport,part of,occupation,press conference,demanding,jr,leaving,setting,newark – new jersey,brightly lit,government shutdown,politics and government,newark liberty international airport
6. Joe Biden Endorsement: Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX)Source:Getty
UNITED STATES – DECEMBER 4: Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, conducts a news conference introducing legislation that would help offset expenses incurred by new parents in the Capitol on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. The Cassidy-Sinema Parental Leave Plan would allow new parents to receive $5000 from the Child Tax Credit to be used for child rearing expenses. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,finance,texas,politics,washington dc,parent,gulf coast states,greeting,capitol hill,politics and government,legislation,child care,capitol building – washington dc,finance and economy,shelley moore capito,bill cassidy – politician,kyrsten sinema
7. Joe Biden Endorsement: Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL)Source:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 19: Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) speaks during a press conference held at the Democratic National Headquarters on July 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. The news conference was held “to explain why the Trump administration’s voter fraud commission was set up from the start to mislead the public and the steps that Democrats will take to fight back. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,politics,washington dc,political party,politics and government
8. Joe Biden Endorsement: Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA)Source:Getty
NEW ORLEANS, LA – SEPTEMBER 29: Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-LA, speaks at a ribbon cutting at the new CNG, compressed natural gas, refueling station for a disposal company’s truck fleet, on September 29, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Metro Disposal Services hopes to save on fuel costs with CNG. Richmond has been a representative from the 2nd district since 2011. (Photo by Melanie Stetson Freeman/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images) vertical,usa,lifestyles,politics,new orleans,gulf coast states,human interest
9. Joe Biden Endorsement: Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA)Source:Getty
UNITED STATES – MAY 7: Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Va., holds a news conference with faith leaders to “urge lawmakers to reject proposed cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the Farm Bill” on Monday, May 7, 2018. (Photo By Sarah Silbiger /CQ Roll Call) photography,horizontal,usa,politics,government,washington dc,congress,politics and government,food stamps,supplemental nutrition assistance program
10. Joe Biden Endorsement: Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX)Source:Getty
Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Texas) asks questions at a hearing of the House Committee on Homeland Security at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to look at the federal, state and local response to the Ebola case in Dallas on Friday, Oct. 10, 2014. (Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) horizontal,usa,sport,healthcare and medicine,texas,award,gulf coast states,fort worth
11. Joe Biden Endorsement: Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE At-large District)Source:Getty
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE At-large District), at a forum to examine evidence-based violence prevention and school safety measures. The forum was held on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,education,leadership,politics,government,washington dc,human interest,social issues,election,democracy,capitol hill,politics and government,2018,member of congress
12. Joe Biden Endorsement: Rep. Dwight Evans (D-PA)Source:Getty
UNITED STATES – JUNE 11: Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Pa., attends a news conference at the senate swamp to announce a bill that would repeal the “Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act” which shields the gun industry from many lawsuits, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) photography,attending,horizontal,usa,law,politics,washington dc,industry,gun,lawsuit,capitol hill,politics and government,swamp,capitol building – washington dc,senate,business finance and industry
13. Joe Biden Endorsement: Rep. Al Lawson (D-FL)Source:Getty
UNITED STATES – MARCH 2: Rep. Al Lawson, D-Fla., is interviewed in his Longworth Building office, March 2, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) photography,horizontal,usa,politics,basketball – sport,athlete,washington dc,politics and government,interview – event
14. Joe Biden Endorsement: Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.)Source:Getty
U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., reads a message of condolence from President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as hundreds gathered at Duke Chapel to mourn Dr. Leroy T. Walker, Sr., Tuesday, May 1, 2012, in Durham, North Carolina. Walker was the first African-American head coach of the United States track and field team and a former Chancellor of North Carolina Central University. (Chuck Liddy/Raleigh News & Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) horizontal,usa,sport,the olympic games,human interest,head coach,obituary,durham – north carolina,north carolina – us state
15. Joe Biden Endorsement: Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO)Source:Getty
US Representative Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri arrives to address delegates on the fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention at Wells Fargo Center on July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,arrival,politics,last day,philadelphia – pennsylvania,pennsylvania,election,democracy,speech,political rally,democratic party – usa,wells fargo center – philadelphia,missouri,politics and government,conference – event,democratic national convention,democratic national convention 2016,emanuel cleaver,representative – member of congress
16. Sen. Bernie Sanders Endorsement: Rep. Ilhan Omar Hold (D-MN)Source:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 05: U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks during a news conference December 5, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Rep. Ilhan Omar held the news conference to introduce legislation to end discriminatory and punitive school discipline policies targeting students of color. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,horizontal,usa,headshot,education,talking,politics,government,student,washington dc,strategy,colors,greeting,press conference,dedication,capitol hill,politics and government,legislation,ayanna pressley,ilhan omar
17. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Endorsement: Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA)Source:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 26: Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) speaks at the “Impeachment Now!” rally in support of an immediate inquiry towards articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump on the grounds of the U.S. Capital on September 26, 2019in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn Political Action) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,talking,us president,washington dc,grounds,exploration,impeachment,article,ayanna pressley,ilhan omar,donald trump – us president
18. Mike Bloomberg Endorsement: Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL)Source:Getty
WASHINGTON – MAY 31: U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL) speaks during a hearing before the Energy and Power Subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee May 31, 2011 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The hearing was to examine the protection of the nation’s electric grid from physical and cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) vertical,usa,headshot,technology,science and technology,politics,government,washington dc,environmental issues,bobby rush
19. Mike Bloomberg Endorsement: Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA)Source:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 12: U.S. House Judiciary Committee member Lucy McBath (D-GA) speaks during a committee hearing considering articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump December 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Democrats claim that Trump posed a ‘clear and present danger’ to national security and the 2020 election in his dealings with Ukraine over the past year. (Photo by Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images) photography,people,one person,horizontal,usa,portrait,headshot,smiling,talking,contemplation,business,politics,us president,washington dc,security,incidental people,election,organized group,ukraine,politics and government,house judiciary committee,impeachment,lucia mcbath,business finance and industry,article,donald trump – us president
20. Mike Bloomberg Endorsement: Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY)Source:Getty
UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 16: Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., walks down the House steps at the Capitol following passage of tax reform on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) photography,horizontal,usa,politics,government,washington dc,congress,politics and government,member of congress
21. Mike Bloomberg Endorsement: Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands)Source:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 28: Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) attends a news conference to discuss “a comprehensive plan to address the immediate humanitarian needs in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and ensure that the islands are able to rebuild in a way that empowers them to thrive on November 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,politics,washington dc,politics and government
22. Pete Buttigieg Endorsement: Rep. Anthony Brown (D-MD)Source:Getty
HYATTSVILLE, MD – AUGUST 28: Rep. Anthony Brown, D-MD, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony to use of a public-private partnership signing a funding agreement on August 28, 2017 in Hyattsville, Md., to build a 16.2 mile Light Rail project with 21 stations, 11 in Prince George’s County, from New Carrollton to Bethesda, with Riverdale Park, the College Park Metro, the University of Maryland, Langley Park, and Silver Spring in between, connecting the Orange, Green and both spokes of the Red Metro Lines. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,human interest,hyattsville,maryland – us state