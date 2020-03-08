Barbie Creates Doll Inspired By Britain’s Fastest Woman Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith

The Barbie brand is continuing to put the focus on representation by creating more products that celebrate diversity and inclusivity. One of the Mattel, Inc.-owned toy company’s latest additions to its collection is a doll created in the likeness of runner Dina Asher-Smith, CNN reported.

Asher-Smith —a 24-year-old athlete who hails from Orpington, United Kingdom—is the fastest female sprinter in Britain. She’s hit several milestones over the course of her career including becoming the 2019 World Champion at 200 metres, the 2018 European champion at 200 metres, and the 2018 European champion at 100 metres. She also took home the European 200 metres champion title in 2016. Asher-Smith won 2016 Olympic bronze medals. Her doll dons a blue, white and red Nike track outfit and coily hair. It also comes with a British flag.

Asher-Smith is humbled by Barbie’s decision to create a doll inspired by her. She says it’s a major step forward regarding representation. “Growing up, sportswomen were less visible in the media and there is still a gap when it comes to women’s sports, which is why representation is so important,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “For Barbie to champion female athletes and different sports shows future generations that anything is possible. I hope little girls will see my doll and be inspired to take up and continue to enjoy sports.” The leadership team at Barbie says they are “proud to honor these amazing women by amplifying their stories and achievements with dolls in their likeness.”

Barbie has been working towards celebrating more Black athletes. In 2017, the toy company released a doll inspired by gymnast Gabby Douglas.

