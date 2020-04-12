Master P Offers Free Home Cleanings For Senior Citizens In New Orleans During COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, New Orleans has emerged as one of the hardest hit U.S. cities. Mogul and hip-hop artist Master P is on a mission to ensure that the most vulnerable groups in his hometown have the support and resources needed to make it through the crisis. According to WBRZ, he is offering to cover the costs of cleaning services for the city’s senior citizens.

The No Limit Records founder—whose real name is Percy Robert Miller—is helping the elderly population in New Orleans through his sanitizing and cleaning company Master Clean Life. The company sells an array of disinfecting and cleaning products designed to sanitize homes and businesses. In addition to offering free deep-cleaning services, he’s providing senior citizens with free hand sanitizer. “The more we make, the more we give,” Miller said in a statement. “Through these uncertain times, we really wanted to help our elderly get through this. Many of the seniors are not able to get to the stores, they are running out of groceries and resources are low. We just want to do what we can to help them. They took care of us, now it’s our turn to take care of them.”

This isn’t the only relief effort he has led through the company. Master Clean Life has also purchased and delivered groceries to the elderly and other people in need. According to WDSU News, there are over 20,000 coronavirus cases that have been reported in Louisiana.

Several celebrities are stepping up to pay it forward during the coronavirus pandemic. Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry surprised senior citizens and other high-risk supermarket shoppers in New Orleans and Atlanta by paying for their groceries. Comedian Kevin Hart teamed up with the catering app Hungry to provide meals for individuals in need in his hometown of Philadelphia.

