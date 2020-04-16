Black-Owned Vegan Restaurant Provides Meals For Senior Citizens In Atlanta

Entrepreneur Aisha “Pinky” Cole—the founder of the Atlanta-based restaurant Slutty Vegan—has continually used her business as an avenue to pay it forward. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the restauranteur and her team are focused on supporting the city’s most vulnerable groups, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Slutty Vegan has shown it’s more than just an eatery for customers to get their late-night vegan burger fix. The restaurant, founded by a @CAU grad, is also focused on helping out the community. https://t.co/ljTVM1iVIJ — AJC (@ajc) April 6, 2020

Slutty Vegan joined forces with The Pinky Cole Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Cole that focuses on empowering communities of color to step into entrepreneurship, to donate their signature plant-based burgers to the National Church Residences senior housing and retirement facility. “Residents of Senior Living facilities are identified as high risk,” read an Instagram post from the foundation. “We are proud to help in any way that we can. Please send your support to the staff working tirelessly to ensure the safety of our community elders during #COVID19.”

Providing Atlanta’s seniors with meals isn’t the only act of generosity that Cole has displayed through her business. According to CBS 46, she provided food for essential workers who are on the frontlines of the pandemic, including staff members at Northside Hospital, police officers, and Transportation Security Administration employees. Cole has also covered rent costs for local businesses struggling to survive due to the public health crisis. “The community has been pouring into us so much, we just wanted to pour into them,” she said in a statement.

Many entrepreneurs are stepping up to ensure that individuals who are more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus and are living in underserved communities are equipped with necessities to make it through the pandemic. Through his company Master Clean Life, mogul Master P is providing senior citizens in New Orleans with free home cleaning services and free sanitizer. His company is also purchasing and delivering groceries to the elderly and other people in need. “They took care of us, now it’s our turn to take care of them,” he said.

