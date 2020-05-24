NBA Player Mike Conley Donates $200,000 Towards Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, concerns surrounding food insecurity, homelessness and the digital divide among youth have been pushed to the forefront of national conversations. NBA star Mike Conley is focused on providing relief for underserved groups who have been significantly impacted by the public health crisis, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Mike Conley of the @UtahJazz announced he was donated the money to programs in five communities that he has a connection to, with the funds going to “address food insecurity, homelessness and remote learning needs exacerbated by COVID-19.”https://t.co/rwZ8M3I9if — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) May 20, 2020

The Utah Jazz point guard has pledged to donate $200,000 to an array of nonprofits and civic groups throughout the country who are leading COVID-19 relief initiatives. Among the groups that will receive financial support are the Indianapolis Public Schools Foundation, the Memphis-based organization CodeCrew, the New Haven Missionary Baptist Church in Arkansas, the Utah Food Bank, the Community Shelter Board and the Columbus Urban League in Ohio. The organizations are spearheading projects centered on addressing a range of issues that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, including combating hunger and ensuring that underprivileged youth have the resources needed to continue their education.

“As I grew up, my parents just kept reiterating the importance of giving back and the importance of our communities and our future, our young kids and their development,” he told the news outlet. “It’s vital that we who have a platform like we do and a stage like we do utilize it the best we can, because who knows how long my voice can mean something? And while it does, just try to use it as much as I can and use my time and money and resources to help.” Conley hopes his act of generosity will inspire others to give back to those in need.

Many NBA players have stepped up to provide support for communities that have been hit hard by the pandemic. Russell Westbrook donated 650 computers to underprivileged students in Houston and Kyrie Irving pledged to donate $323,000 to provide meals for those in need.

