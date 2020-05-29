Protests Against Police Violence Break Out Across The Country After George Floyd’s ‘Murder’

The violent uprising in Minneapolis following a police officer appearing to kill an unarmed man on video was not only restricted to the Minnesota city. Protests broke out across the country on Thursday night and into Friday morning, with many of them turning violent.

While Minneapolis protested the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody in a deadly episode recorded on video by bystanders, other cities experience their own demonstrations that also turned violent. The lawyers representing Floyd’s family have called his death a “murder” despite a delay in officers involved being charged criminally.

From California to Arizona to Louisville to New York and beyond, people took to their cities’ streets to protest police killings of Black people.

Protesters in Columbus, Ohio, were raging Thursday night.

Demonstrators at North High St and Broad. So far have heard chants of George Floyd, black lives matter, I can’t breath and some anti police chants with profanity. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/5LutShTGeh — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 29, 2020

Hundreds of protesters in Columbus were demonstrating against Floyd’s death in Minneapolis at the Ohio Statehouse, where police pepper-sprayed them, photos show. The Columbus Post Dispatch reported that aside from instances of looting stores, “There was even a few times that flares and smoke bombs were thrown at officers. Officers were struck by plastic bottles on at least a couple occasions.” The violence in Columbus came nearly a year after a report found that the city’s police department uses force disproportionately against minorities. The study found that Black people “account for about half of the use-of-force incidents — hovering between 49% and 53% since 2013, even though black residents make up only 28% of the city’s population.”

In Phoenix, Arizona:

In downtown Phoenix, hundreds peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd after a white police officer knelt on the black man’s neck until he passed out in Minneapolis. Floyd was pleading for his life. People chanting “I can’t breathe.” “No justice, no peace.” #12News pic.twitter.com/evVvtJJTDf — JOSH SANDERS (@JoshSandersTV) May 29, 2020

Local news outlet ABC15 reported that “protesters came face-to-face with officers, throwing rock and bottles and even breaking a police cruiser window.”

This is the moment protesters smashed a phoenix police cruiser’s rear windshield.

It’s what led to officers jumping out in riot gear & dispersing pepper spray, firing rubber bullets @ABC15 pic.twitter.com/KaTsWFiMAc — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCrenshaw) May 29, 2020

The Phoenix Police Department has a very real culture of racism and discrimination that has been heavily documented over the years.

In Denver:

There was a physical confrontation between police officers and demonstrators. A couple officers appeared to fire a non-lethal weapon toward the crowd. pic.twitter.com/7XT4Lf167x — Quentin Young (@qpyoungnews) May 29, 2020

The Denver Post reported that “a small, peaceful protest” over Floyd’s death “escalated into chaos Thursday evening after someone fired gunshots near the Capitol, sending demonstrators scattering across the city as police shot tear gas canisters and pepper spray.” Police used tear gas and pepper spray after protesters reacted to a driver deliberately hitting a demonstrator.

In New York City:

The NYPD obviously has a demonstrated history of violence and racism that precedes itself.

And in Lousiville, where police killed Breonna Taylor while she was sleeping after serving a warrant at an incorrect location, cops shot at least seven people protesting on Thursday night.

Large protest moving through the streets of Louisville for #BreonnaTaylor, a Black woman shot and killed by police who barged into her homepic.twitter.com/hhZNTDdJ1s — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 29, 2020

The Louisville Courier-Journal reported that at least one of the gunshot victims was left in critical condition.

PROTESTERS IN STANDOFF WITH COPS IN LOUISVILLE pic.twitter.com/cuhqLR0BMJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 29, 2020

The protest around the country came as Minneapolis demonstrated for a third straight night on Thursday as the four officers fired from the police department remained free and avoided being arrested. Protesters managed to breach the police station where the officers worked out of and set it on fire Thursday night.

This is America.

