Arrested! Video Shows ‘Karen’ Pulling A Gun On Black Woman And Daughter Over Chipotle Argument

UPDATED: 8:52 a.m. ET —

A fuller video of the dangerous encounter between a white woman and a Black woman and her family has emerged on social media to show a fuller picture of what exactly transpired before the white woman got a gun and threatened to shoot the Black woman and her daughter.

The more complete “Karen” video begins filming after the white woman was accused of bumping the daughter in the entrance of a Chipotle in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on Wednesday evening. Before the fuller video emerged, there had only been a brief snippet.

Watch the full video below and continue reading after that to see exactly what led to the latest Karening video.

Original story:

A white woman was arrested after she was shown on video aiming a gun directly at a Black woman and her daughter who were just feet away following a nonviolent dispute at a Chipotle restaurant in Michigan on Wednesday evening. It was the latest display of a so-called “Karen” Karening — or, a white woman trying to exert the privileges of her whiteness in a situation where she was clearly in the wrong.

The unfortunate episode in the Detroit suburb of Auburn Hills unfolded as Karen was exiting the Chipotle, when she accused a Black teenager of bumping her. When the teenager asked Karen for an apology, Karen started yelling at her.

“Before I could walk into Chipotle, this woman was coming out and I had moved out the way so she can walk out,” Makayla Green told the Detroit News. “She bumped me and I said, ‘Excuse you.’ And then she started cussing me out and saying things like I was invading her personal space.”

When Green called for her mother to intervene, Takelia Hill confronted Karen.

Reacting to accusations of being a racist, Karen took umbrage.

“You cannot just walk around calling white people racist,” Karen said. “White people aren’t racist … I care about you and I’m sorry if you had an incident that has made someone make you feel like that. No one is racist …”

When Karen got into her vehicle along with a male driver, the SUV started to reverse. But Hill, thinking the car was about to hit her, used her hand to hit the back windshield. That’s when Karen hopped out of the SUV, gun in hand, and aimed it directly at both Hill and Green. Karen looking as if she was ready to kill them both over an apparent misunderstanding as innocent as bumping someone in a doorway.

“Get the f-ck back!” Karen yelled. “Back the f-ck up!”

Karen eventually got back in the car and drove off before police would catch up to her.

Watch the video below.

This "Karen" is in a vehicle that strikes a woman, the she pulls out a gun and threatens to kill the woman & screams as if she is being attacked.

This happened today in Auburn Hills, MI Twitter, Do your thang. She needs to be famous. pic.twitter.com/rvuzLJWwrU — steve eckhart (@22Buster2) July 2, 2020

Karen was ultimately arrested after Green called the police at the behest of her mother, who said that she and her other daughters who were in the car. Witnessing Karen nearly shoot them has left them all traumatized, they said.

Karening has become one of the parallel epidemics that Black people are having to deal with along with the coronavirus as well as the scourge of racism. Their rise in notoriety in recent months has shown no signs of slowing anytime soon, but Wednesday’s episode appeared to be the first viral video of a Karen nearly resorting to lethal force to defend her indefensible position.

Karen’s irrational decision to arm herself against an unarmed Black family came on the same day that the Associated Press reported that gun sales in America had hit an all-time high.

“FBI numbers released Wednesday show that 3.9 million background checks were conducted last month, the most since the system was created in November 1998 to ensure felons and other prohibited people could not buy or possess a firearm,” the AP wrote. “The previous monthly record came in March, when 3.7 million checks were done. Each week in June is now in the top 10 weeks for background checks.”

This is America.

