Candace Owens, Who Once Sympathized With Hitler, Weighs In On Nick Cannon’s Anti-Semitism Controversy

Out of everybody sharing their opinions about the controversy surrounding ViacomCBS cutting ties with Nick Cannon over his comments about Jewish people, it would seem the last person who should weigh in would be Candace Owens. After all, it wasn’t that long ago when the shameless hack whose current anti-Democrat hustle specializes in disrespecting Black people killed by police was offering a sympathetic view of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

In classic form, Owens took to Twitter to distort the facts and present a revised version of history in order to fit the kind of narrow and misguided narrative that she’s become known for. Responding to Charlamagne Tha God‘s claim on “The Breakfast Club” Wednesday morning that the move by ViacomCBS demonstrated just how powerful Jewish people are, Owens countered with an impressively false equivalence.

“Did the hundreds of white people who have been fired over these past few months for disagreeing with the radical goals of black lives matter prove that we have the power?” Owens asked in one tweet, disingenuously suggesting that the very recent gains for certain Black people during the nationwide protests against racism and police violence called into question who really had power.

“Thousands of blacks promoted to comply with BLM. Thousands of whites fired for disagreeing, and everyone pretended it was cool,” she continued in another tweet. “ONE black man gets fired and now it’s ‘the Jews have power’? Nope.”

Thousands of blacks promoted to comply with BLM. Thousands of whites fired for disagreeing, and everyone pretended it was cool. ONE black man gets fired and now it’s “the Jews have power”? Nope. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 15, 2020

In case you missed it, ViacomCBS fired Cannon Tuesday night following the entertainment mogul’s Facebook post attempting to contextualize comments criticized as anti-Semitic that he made on his podcast last month. Cannon is accused of pushing conspiracy theories about Jews while interviewing former Public Enemy rapper Professor Griff during an episode of “Cannon’s Class” on June 30. He also said that Black people are the “true Hebrews.” In addition, Cannon had some choice words about the history of white people in the world. (Professor Griff was ousted from the rap group over his own anti-Semitic flap.)

All of which begs the question: Why would Candace Owens have anything to say at all on this topic?

It was only last year when she was speaking in London to launch the British chapter of Turning Point USA, the anti-human organization from which she resigned following calls for her to be fired because she openly sympathized with Hitler during the event.

“When we say nationalism, the first thing people think about, at least in America, is Hitler. He was a national socialist,” she told the audience at the time. “If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay, fine.” Clearly, Owens has no problem with the millions of Jews Hitler slaughtered because, according to her logic, he was just trying to make Germany “great.”

She didn’t stop there, though.

“The problem is he wanted, he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize, he wanted everybody to be German, everybody to be speaking German, everybody to look a different way,” she added haphazardly. “To me, that’s not nationalism. So in thinking about how it could go bad down the line, I don’t really have an issue with nationalism, I really don’t.”

Here is video of Candace Owens' full answer on nationalism and Hitler pic.twitter.com/NfBvoH8vQg — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) February 8, 2019

Two months later, she was testifying before Congress when California Rep. Ted Lieu played a recording from her pro-Hitler speech in an attempt to “let her own words do the talking” for exactly the kind of person she has presented herself as.

Candace Owens has especially been on an anti-Black tear in recent months, as demonstrated by her responses to the modern-day lynchings of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, in particular. She suggested the officer who shot Brooks in the back in a fast-food parking lot was fired “unjustly.” That same cop was promptly fired and is now charged with Brooks’ murder.

Her tweet criminalizing Arbery, a jogger who was tracked down by racists and shot dead in the street, prompted even her fellow Black conservatives to denounce those “hateful” comments. Not to be outdone, she also started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a bar owner in Alabama who called Floyd a “thug” in a social media post that also addressed protesters as “idiots.” (GoFundMe ultimately rejected the campaign.) Hell, she even defended Amy Cooper, the white woman from a viral video in New York City who called and lied to police that “there’s an African American man threatening my life” even though the footage showed he was doing no such thing.

(If you need to see more receipts exposing Candace Owens for who she truly is, click here and please allow NewsOne to do the honors.)

In the meantime, it appears that Cannon will be just fine, with and especially without Owens’ input. Boasting an enviable net worth of at least $30 million (perhaps even as high as $60 million) as well as a possible Diddy-led bidding war for the rights to “Wild ‘N Out” — which ViacomCBS may or may not be holding for ransom — Cannon won’t even turn 40 years old until October. Not to mention that the former host of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” is still the host and executive producer of “The Masked Singer,” a top-rated contest show on Fox.

On Wednesday, Cannon addressed the situation with ViacomCBS in no uncertain terms and vowed he would emerge victoriously from this controversy.

“They can try to kick me while I’m down or force me to kiss the master’s feet in public for shame and ridicule, but instead I stand firm on my square with my fist in the air repeating my mantra, ‘You can’t fire a Boss!’” he wrote on his Facebook page.

