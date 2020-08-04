Colin Kaepernick To Be Honored With Prestigious Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award

Athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick has been a fierce advocate for social justice and the Know Your Rights Camp founder will be honored for his contributions in the fight for equality. According to CBS News, Kaepernick will be one of the recipients of the 2020 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award.

Dr. Fauci and Colin Kaepernick to receive award for "commitment to social change" https://t.co/lDbuXCEvjr — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 2, 2020

The award is bestowed upon leaders across different industries who embody Robert Kennedy’s drive and desire for equality and justice. Kaepernick has been a long-time advocate for the empowerment of disenfranchised communities and amid the racial unrest and public health crisis he has spearheaded several impactful initiatives through the Know Your Rights camp to support and uplift the marginalized. Among the efforts led by Kaepernick is the COVID-19 Relief Fund which was launched to combat food insecurity, provide shelter for those in need, support incarcerated populations and provide personal protective equipment for frontline workers. Following the murder of George Floyd, he created the Legal Defense Initiative to align protesters who were arrested with top defense and civil rights lawyers.

“In 2017, I was in the audience honoring Mr. Harry Belafonte as he accepted the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “I am humbled to follow the footsteps of individuals like Mr. B and to be in the company of all the other laureates.” Other recipients include Dr. Anthony Fauci, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman, civil rights activist Dolores Huerta and DocuSign CEO Dan Springer. The virtual awards ceremony will be hosted on December 10.

News about the honor comes on the heels of Kaepernick’s deal with Disney where he will work with the mass media company to bring diverse narratives to television and film and amplify the work of directors, producers and creators of color. There is also a six-part Ava DuVernay-directed series about his coming of age story that is coming to Netflix.

