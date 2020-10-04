NBA Star Chris Paul Enrolls At Winston-Salem State University

NBA star Chris Paul is putting the focus on furthering his education during the off season. According to HBCU Game Day, the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard has enrolled at the North Carolina-based Winston-Salem State University.

Paul, a native of Winston-Salem, announced that he had officially enrolled in classes at the historically Black university during an episode of First Take. He attended Wake Forest University for two years before being drafted into the NBA. Paul has deep ties to WSSU. Both of his parents, Robin and Charles Paul, attended the school. He also hosted a star-studded charity basketball game at the school that included the likes of Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant, and has donated $25,000 to WSSU’s athletic program through his philanthropic organization, the Chris Paul Foundation.

“Everyone in my family went to HBCUs except for me,” said Paul. “If you grow up in the South, you’re going to have that culture and DNA in you so for me it’s just been about trying to give a voice to the voiceless. Everyone doesn’t always know about HBCUs and why they were created. I’m just trying to bring attention to them.” Paul is also on a mission to ensure that HBCU students exercise their right to vote. He has joined forces with two NBA players to provide transportation for students to get to the polls.

The NBA star has been dedicated to utilizing his platform and resources to spread awareness about the importance of HBCUs and create opportunities for students within the HBCU community. Earlier this year, through his foundation, Paul teamed up with Live Nation Urban and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University for the creation of a course that focused on the intersection of entertainment, media and sports. “We are grateful for the generosity of Chris Paul and Live Nation Urban in providing these tremendous opportunities for our college,” said Kevin James, Ph.D. who serves as dean of the Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics. “Our students have been very excited to be part of this experience as they are being introduced to a whole new world of opportunity in an active and engaging way.”

