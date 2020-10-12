Adam Silver Praised For Putting Black Lives First As NBA ‘Bubble’ Season Ends Covid-Free

The NBA‘s theme for its “bubble” restart playoffs season was one of racial justice, but the professional basketball league gave new context to Black Lives Matter when its playoffs ended Sunday night without a single person testing positive for the coronavirus. It showed not only that employing the right strategy can help contain, or keep out, the virus, but also that it was taking the health seriously of its athletes, most of whom are Black.

Not one COVID case in the bubble. Adam Silver 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ctEV1q9Rf4 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 12, 2020

And as Covid-19 continues to disproportionately affect Black and brown people, that’s no small feat, a truth that prompted people across social media and pundits alike to credit NBA Commissioner Adam Silver with making all the right moves while the American government does not.

Adam Silver and the organization that put together the bubble… pic.twitter.com/J40JN7MovY — Colter Olmstead (@colterolmstead) October 12, 2020

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA title Sunday night when they beat the Miami Heat four games to two in the best-of-seven-games Finals series. His statistics for the series included two straight triple-doubles to close out the Finals and being awarded the most valuable player award. But as impressive as that was, the larger health implications were impossible to ignore as both just the American government but other professional sports leagues were being plagued by the pandemic, all of which lends even more credence to Silver and the NBA’s approach for their own league’s games.

Adam Silver is the greatest commissioner in sports. What the NBA did with the bubble during a global pandemic and societal unrest will be studied in business classes for eternity. All praise due. 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/6QRXgug3I0 — Justin L. Hunte 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TheCompanyMan) October 12, 2020

After the NBA was shut down in March following several players testing positive for the coronavirus, but the league started back up in July in a “bubble” at Walt Disney World in Florida near Orlando. Out of 172 games played and thousands of people all but sequestered on the sprawling campus, there was only one coronavirus scare — and that turned out to be a nothing burger.

6500 people in that bubble and no cases? Incredible — Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) October 12, 2020

That was last month when there was a cheating scandal that had nothing to do with the sport of basketball. Instead, Danuel House, one of the players for the Houston Rockets, was kicked out of the Bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida near Orlando because of suspicions that he had inappropriate contact with an unidentified woman in his hotel room. House is married, but his wife and children were not in the Bubble with him.

FINAL NBA Games: 172

Positive Tests: 0 pic.twitter.com/ksyc6rl2JB — Sports Law Lust🎙 (@SportsLawLust) October 12, 2020

Normally, that wouldn’t be that big of a deal as we’ve all heard the rumors of how professional sports stars get down when they’re on the road. But in this case, the NBA created the Bubble to specifically keep it coronavirus-free in order to ensure and maintain a safe and healthy playing environment for its games, players, coaches and respective staffs.

73 days since the NBA restart. 0 positive COVID cases for players/coaches in the bubble. One of the most enjoyable Playoffs in recent memory. The NBA & Adam Silver deserve a lot of credit for this. Proud to work in this league. — Shahbaz Khan (@ShahbazMKhan) October 12, 2020

So, according to Silver’s strict zero-tolerance policies, Huse had to go. And he did. Quickly.

Adam Silver showed you can stop Covid-19 from infecting everybody if you want to. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 12, 2020

But the NBA’s product never once suffered, aside from lower ratings than normal that Donald Trump falsely attributed to the league’s support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Never forget that Adam Silver navigated 2020 a hell of a lot better than our useless excuse for a POTUS. — Elika Sadeghi (@elikasadeghi) October 12, 2020

In the meantime, hundreds of the world’s top athletes remain healthy amid a global pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 Americans and infected more than 1 million around the world.

Now that the season is over, Adam Silver should just run the country. — Leigh Ellis (@LeighEllis) October 12, 2020

According to the president, “it is what it is.”

SEE ALSO:

Delonte West On Incredible Path To Recovery After Struggles With Mental Health

LeBron James’ Poll Worker Recruitment Effort Reaches 20,000 Volunteers