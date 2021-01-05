Andre Hill’s Funeral Held Following Unarmed Black Man’s Police Killing In Columbus, Ohio

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The funeral for a Black man killed by police in Ohio last month was set to take place late Tuesday morning. Andre Hill was shot by the Columbus police on Dec. 22 within seconds of an officer seeing him. The 47-year-old was only armed with a cellphone.

Officiated by Bishop Timothy Clarke, the First Church of God in Columbus is where the funeral was being held at 11 a.m. local time. Scroll down for information on how to view the services live online.

The Rev. Al Sharpton was scheduled to deliver the eulogy and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Hill’s family, was expected to echo his calls for accountability from a law enforcement agency that killed another unarmed Black man weeks earlier.

Also expected to be in attendance are Hill’s family members, Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty and attorney Michael Wright.

Hill was all but executed when Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy saw him emerge from a garage holding a glowing cellphone during the early morning hours. Coy shot him nearly on sight and then failed to render any medical aid to him in the crucial minutes after the shooting.

That last part was confirmed last week after new video footage confirmed that Hill laid on the ground for about 10 minutes before officers attempted chest compressions. The officers at the scene were prompted to do so by a supervising officer who inquired if any aid was given to Hill. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Coy was fired on Dec. 28. He and his partner were reprimanded for turning their cameras off prior to the shooting, then switching them on directly after the shooting. Initial footage of the shooting was captured from Coy’s camera using a “look back” feature which recorded about 60 seconds of footage without any audio prior to the time the camera was activated.

A preliminary autopsy revealed last week that Hill’s method of death is homicide.

“It’s outrageous and unconscionable that an officer responding to a non-emergency call would default to concluding that Andre Hill was a threat and fire multiple, deadly rounds into him, when Andre was only holding a cell phone,” Crump tweeted last week in response to the coroner’s announcement.

Hill’s police killing followed the fatal police shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., who was shot in the back in Columbus on Dec. 4 when cops purportedly mistook the sandwiches he was holding for a gun.

To watch a live stream of Hill’s funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, go to the website for the First Church of God by clicking here.

SEE ALSO:

Police Failed To Administer Aid To Andre’ Hill For Several Minutes After Fatal Shooting

Fired! Ohio Cop Who Killed Andre’ Hill Loses His Job