Dr. Dre Promises To Be ‘Back Home Soon’ After Suffering A Brain Aneurysm

After suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday which led to hospitalization in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, Dr. Dre spoke out on Tuesday evening, thanking his supporters for their well wishes.

“Thanks to my family, friends and and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One love!!” the 55-year-old wrote on Instagram captioning a photo of himself working in his lab.

News broke on Tuesday that the legendary producer who helped mold the sound of West Coast rap music was stable and lucid. Medical staff is performing tests to find a way for the best treatment. He was apparently rushed to the hospital on Monday and was held in the ICU where he was stabilized.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a brain aneurysm is “a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain,” and can manifest in three different ways: a ruptured aneurysm, a leaking aneurysm and an unruptured aneurysm.

Roughly 6.5 million or 1 in 50 people suffer an unruptured brain aneurysm each year, while 30,000 people in the United States suffer a brain rupture each year, the Brain Aneurysm Foundation reports. Blacks and Hispanics are about twice as likely to have a brain aneurysm rupture compared to whites. Aneurysms are most prevalent in individuals ranging from 35 to 60 and can occur for those who are younger than that age range. Most develop after the age of 40.

While the cause of a brain aneurysm is unknown, certain risk factors can contribute to a higher probability including age, cigarette smoking, hypertension, and heavy alcohol or drug use. Brain aneurysms are more probable in women than men. Treatment can include surgery, endovascular remedies, antiseizure drugs or the implantation of a surgical shunt.

On social media, Dre’s contemporaries and fans shared messages of support that he will make a full recovery, which by the looks of things seems evident.

Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 6, 2021

🥺Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body🙏🏾 https://t.co/WI4k3d9U4w — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 6, 2021

Dre is recovering nicely. ✊🏾 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 6, 2021

Unfortunately, while Dre was in the hospital, four men took the opportunity to attempt to burglarize his Brentwood home. They were arrested by the LAPD around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

People tried to rob Dr. Dre’s home while he’s in the hospital. Damn… pic.twitter.com/VsD3YpK9NU — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 6, 2021

Wishing Dre a speedy recovery as he begins his healing journey.

