Ava DuVernay Inks Multi-Year Podcast Production Deal With Spotify

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay is known for bringing poignant stories to the silver screen and small screen and now the California native will bring the art of storytelling into the realm of podcasting. According to Variety, DuVernay has inked a multi-year partnership deal with Spotify.

Through the deal, DuVernay’s multimedia production company ARRAY will team up with Gimlet Media—a subsidiary of Spotify—for the creation of scripted and non-scripted podcasts. Staying true to DuVernay’s mission of amplifying diverse narratives, she wants to use this partnership as a platform to continue to share powerful stories. “Recognizing the undeniable power of voice and sound, I’m thrilled to extend Array’s storytelling into the realm of podcasts,” DuVernay said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “The opportunity to work with Lydia Polgreen and her passionate team drew us to Spotify as a home for our audio narratives and we couldn’t be more excited to begin this new creative journey.”

Lydia Polgreen, who serves as Gimlet’s Managing Director, says the partnership will be instrumental in expanding the streaming service’s reach. “Ava DuVernay and her team at ARRAY are at the forefront of telling powerful stories about the most pressing issues of our time,” said Polgreen. “We’re so excited to bring their passion for lifting up forgotten and neglected voices to life in audio.” Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with 320 million users.

Through the ARRAY Alliance, DuVernay has led several efforts to bring narratives about marginalized communities to the forefront. Last year, she unveiled an initiative focused on amplifying stories about police brutality. She also launched a $250,000 fund for creators and organizations who are dedicated to shining light on stories about underserved communities.

SEE ALSO:

Ava DuVernay Launches Initiative Focused On Amplifying Stories About Police Brutality

Ava DuVernay’s Nonprofit Launches $250,000 Fund For Creators And Arts Organizations