Explosives Go Missing From Marine Base Amid Fears Of Right Wing Extremists Infiltrating The Military

Some explosives have gone missing from the largest Marines training base in the U.S., and officials aren’t offering many details surrounding the disappearance.

It was unclear both how many explosives and what type(s) of explosives have gone missing from the base in southern California, but officials opened up an investigation into the matter, the Associated Press reported. Local law enforcement has been notified about the disappearance from Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, but they are curiously not involved in the investigation.

Training sessions involving thousands of Marines have been taking place there since last month and are scheduled to end next week.

While no link between the two was immediately established, it’s important to note that the explosives were reported missing as an investigation was getting underway into the suspected infiltration of the U.S. military by right-wing extremists and white nationalists.

The investigation into the missing explosives also began around the same time that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the first Black person to ever lead that federal agency, announced his own intentions to rid the military of right-wing extremism that some in its ranks employed as part of the mob that attempted a coup at the U.S. Capitol last month.

Austin last week ordered a 60-day “stand down” in the military to confront extremism in its ranks.

There is yet another investigation into whether members of the U.S. armed forced took part in the insurrection that resulted in the deaths of at least five people, including two police officers.

The Department of Justice has identified at least 25 current or former members of the military who participated in the attempted coup. They include a psychological operations officer in the Army “who led 100 Trump supporters from North Carolina to Washington” an a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel from Texas who “breached the Senate chamber wearing tactical gear and carrying zip-tie handcuffs known as flex cuffs,” NBC News reported.

The woman insurrectionist who was shot and killed by the U.S. Capitol police during the siege was a 14-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

The developments at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms also drew attention to Christopher Paul Hasson, the now-former U.S. Coast Guardsman who in 2019 was found with a stockpile of illegal drugs and weapons in his home that was allegedly part of a plot to commit acts of mass terrorism. Hasson even had a hit-list that named Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Maxine Waters.

