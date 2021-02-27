Biden Administration’s Continued Deportations Of Black Immigrants Raise Concerns

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A federal judge indefinitely blocking Joe Biden‘s 100-day pause on deportations came as the president’s administration already grants Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents with way too much latitude, advocates say. Black immigrants like those from Haiti are of particular concern to immigration activists worried about their potential return to nations either mired in conflict, poverty, both or worse.

The Texas judge’s ruling came on Wednesday, but Biden’s previously announced policy that prioritizes the deportations of people who allegedly pose a threat remained in effect.

A Washington Post reporter called it “a win for Biden,” but the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) was among those maintaining that the interim guidance was a step backward.

NEW Judge Tipton, in a midnight ruling, granted Texas’ request for a preliminary injunction halting Biden’s 100-day pause on deportations. BUT he did not throw out the Jan 20 memo setting ICE’s new priorities, a win for Biden. Earlier: https://t.co/vqAFzbGgTR pic.twitter.com/BkK6W8zKVv — Maria Sacchetti (@mariasacchetti) February 24, 2021

“The interim enforcement priorities detailed today import the injustices of the criminal legal system and will lead to continued disproportionate deportations of Black and Brown immigrants,” Naureen Shah, senior advocacy and policy counsel for the ACLU, said in a statement.

The Biden Administration came into office on a promise that it would halt the deportation policies of prior administrations. But deportations continued with advocates raising awareness of the policies, in particular the conditions of Black immigrants.

Responding to a tweet about a Boston Globe op-ed Rep. Ayanna Pressley called the mass deportations amoral and dangerous.

The mass deportations of Haitians & Black immigrants is amoral & dangerous.@ICEgov is a rogue agency that is beyond reform. We must rebuild our immigration system to affirm the dignity & humanity of every person in America, regardless of immigration status or skin color. https://t.co/lmBx85IefH — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) February 23, 2021

Deportations of Haitians have drawn particular criticism given the current political situation in the country. Reportedly, more than 900 Haitians have been deported during Black History Month despite Biden’s expressed commitment to equity and racial justice.

Haitians have been disproportionately devastated by enforcement & deportation; over 900 Haitian immigrants have been deported just this month. We need Congress and the WH to #StopTheDeportations and pass an immigration reform rooted in racial justice. https://t.co/NbRZ6rOidj — Fair Immigration Reform Movement (@Re4mImmigration) February 23, 2021

Over the past few weeks, Haitians have protested the ongoing rule by the current president. Many in Haiti argue that President Jovenel Moïse’s term ended earlier this month. The country also has been vague about holding elections to fill legislative and municipal seats.

“At a time when Black immigrants are being deported, including to the lethal situation in Haiti, the Biden administration must not hesitate to put real limits on ICE,” concluded Shah.

Black lawmakers have also challenged the Biden Administration’s seeming support for Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Reps. Yvette Clarke, Gregory Meeks, and Ilhan Omar were among those calling for the U.S. to “unambiguously reject the undemocratic actions of President Moïse to retain power in Haiti.”

In a recent op-ed, Rep. Maxine Waters called Moïse’s push for a constitutional referendum unconstitutional. The California Congresswoman also challenged the recent arrest of a Haitian Supreme Court Justice, calling out the “mild reproach” of the U.S. Embassy as ineffective.

True coverage on what’s happening in #Haiti. This should be EVERYWHERE. Haiti’s cry for freedom and outrage of dictatorship under Jovenel Moise backed by the U.S. is a huge issue. But this isn’t new! The U.S. has played a huge part in preventing the progression of the country. https://t.co/Cv8UvMkCys — Rebecca Azor (@RebeccaAzor) February 22, 2021

Haitian American journalist Rebecca Azor pointed to an October 2019 tweet from then-Senator and candidate Biden seemingly distancing himself from the Trump administration’s stance on a brewing crisis between the Haitian president and political opposition.

As president, I would press for dialogue to prevent further violence and instability. Investing in Haiti’s prosperity and security is in the national security interest of the United States. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 23, 2019

“This just goes to show Biden is just a politician,” said Azor. “His lackluster efforts which continued the mass deportation of Haitians and his recent endorsement of Haitian President Jovenel Moise’s dictatorship, shows us that Haiti’s progression is the last thing on his mind.”

Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.

SEE ALSO:

Reversing Course: Joe Biden Signs Executive Actions Dissolving Trump’s Racist Policies

Effect On Black People Is Overlooked In Trump’s Last-Minute Effort To Punish Immigrants