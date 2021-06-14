Barack And Michelle Obama Create Series To Teach Youth About Civic Engagement

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

From the My Brother’s Keeper mentorship program to the Let’s Move! initiative, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have led several efforts centered on empowering youth. Through their latest project, the couple is on a mission to introduce children to the world of civic engagement. According to CNN, the couple has created an animated series about civics.

The series—dubbed We the People—will make its debut on Netflix. The show, which was collaboratively developed by the Obamas and children’s television screenwriter and producer Chris Nee, will illustrate how civic participation can be utilized as an avenue for change in local communities and beyond. It merges music and vibrant animation to capture the importance of using your voice to stand up for marginalized communities. The show will feature Andra Day, Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Cordae, Adam Lambert, Lin-Manuel Miranda and others. Poignant poet Amanda Gorman will also be featured. The series, which was executive produced by black-ish creator Kenya Barris and film producers Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan, is slated to make its debut on July 4.

The Obamas have continually used their platforms to empower youth to lead the change they want to see. “I want our young people to know that they matter, that they belong,” said Michelle Obama during her last remarks as First Lady. “So don’t be afraid — you hear me, young people? Don’t be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered. Empower yourselves with a good education, then get out there and use that education to build a country worthy of your boundless promise. Lead by example with hope, never fear.”

News about the series comes on the heels of the success of Waffles + Mochi; a children’s television show that featured Michelle Obama and explored the culinary world.

