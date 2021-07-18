Milwaukee Bucks, NBA Cares Renovate Local Community Center

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The Milwaukee Bucks are paying it forward by supporting organizations that are driving change within the city. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the team joined forces with NBA Cares to renovate a local community center.

The facility is run by Running Rebels; a nonprofit that uses community engagement as a vessel to help at-risk youth change the trajectory of their lives. Its founder Victor Barnett merged education and sports to teach teenagers and young adults valuable life lessons that would be instrumental in cultivating a solid foundation for success. The organization offers an array of programs including ones that are centered on violence prevention, mentorship, higher education, workforce development and athletics. Running Rebels serves nearly 2,500 youth annually.

As part of the social good effort—which was supported by Kaiser Permanente and State Farm—the nonprofit’s recreation center and kitchen will be refurbished. A Learn and Play Center will be created. “One of the things the Bucks have done so well is give back to the community and really develop partnerships,” Kathy Behrens, who serves as the NBA’s President for Social Responsibility and Player Programs, said in a statement. “They are truly one of the best organizations we have in the NBA.” Havens like the Running Rebels facility are needed as issues impacting at-risk youth in the city persist.

News about the Milwaukee Bucks’ philanthropic project comes after NBA star Donovan Mitchell renovated basketball courts at The Children’s Village Community Center in New York. The nonprofit has a mission rooted in providing resources and support for youth through an array of immersive programs. To coincide with the release of his new sneakers, the D.O.N. Issue #3, Mitchell teamed up with Adidas to refurbish basketball courts at the organization’s residential campus for foster children.

SEE ALSO:

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Refurbishes Basketball Courts At The Children’s Village

NBA Star Russell Westbrook To Open Schools In Los Angeles