Erykah Badu Posts Video Of Obama Dancing At His 60th Birthday Party In Martha’s Vineyard

Martha’s Vineyard was undoubtedly the place to be Saturday night.

And if you were one of the hundreds of guests who attended former President Barack Obama‘s 60th birthday party at his mansion on the tony Massachusetts island, you can surely attest to that as fact.

One of those attendees — made up of Obama’s family, fellow politicos and celebrities alike — just happened to be the legendary singer Erykah Badu, who posted photo and video proof of her presence at the party of the year.

One video, in particular, showed Badu filming a selfie with none other than Obama himself getting down and dancing on an apparent dance floor under the massive tent where the party was held on the sprawling 12-acre waterfront estate.

Obama, with his signature sleeves rolled up, looks like he’s having the time of his life. The brief video is enhanced by an electricity/laser-esque filter Badu used while filming.

Dozens of onlookers can be seen watching Obama get his boogie on.

Badu posted the photos and video to her Instagram stories, where they remained live as of early Sunday morning.

However, it was not immediately clear if leaving the footage up on social media violated any policy birthday party guests agreed to before attending.

The New York Post — which has been the source of a nonstop stream of criticism about the party since it was announced — reported that at least two people at the party were “forced to delete” what it called “stealth pics” taken Saturday night.

“Rapper Trap Beckham and manager TJ Chapman discreetly snapped pics of the event’s high-end food, drink and swag offerings and talked to their followers as the party unfolded, according to screenshots of the posts, which were later deleted under the event’s photography ban,” the Post wrote without providing any proof of such an edict.

The Post added that the footage showed both Beckham and Chapman smoking weed at the party. Recreational marijuana use is legal for adults in Massachusetts.

Conservatives have been expressing fake outrage over the party because of their purported concerns about the COVID-19 delta variant — an issue many of whom have been willing to turn a blind eye to in their own states.

The party was originally billed as having invited upward of 600 guests. But amid increasing reports about the delta variant spreading, the party’s guest list was reportedly “scaled down” significantly.

And, even though it won’t placate the aforementioned Republican-led fake outrage, the New York Times reported that the people invited were “mostly vaccinated” and that they all “had to submit negative tests to gain entry to the property.”

Still, some folks had to be disinvited, leaving it unclear who exactly among the celebrities who have been seen on Martha’s Vineyard this weekend actually attended the party.

That is, except for Badu.

Happy birthday, Mr. President.

