Black Americans’ Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

UPDATED: 3:30 p.m. ET, July 20, 2021

From Tommie Smith and John Carlos‘ Black Power salute to Gabby Douglas becoming the first African American to win an individual gymnastics title, Black Americans have undeniably had some of the most iconic moments in Olympics history.

As the Tokyo Summer Olympics Games get set to kick off on Friday — one year late, thanks to the pandemic — that tradition is expected to be carried on, and then some with a number of Black Americans competing for Team USA in their respective sports across the athletic spectrum.

Since Team USA’s men’s basketball team — which is loaded with NBA players including Kevin Durant, widely regarded as the best player in the world — is already leaving a lot to desire during the warm-up games, we may need to turn elsewhere to witness iconic moments by Black Americans in the Olympics.

Luckily, there is no shortage of Olympic sports that can also produce those iconic moments.

And if history is any indication, one of those Black American Olympians is Simone Biles, who, as far as this writer can tell, is the only athlete in Tokyo with an eponymous trick that no one else can perform. That move is, of course, “The Simone Biles,” otherwise known as the Yurchenko double pike that she pulled out of her bag of tricks on her way to winning a gold medal at the U.S. Classic back in May. The most decorated gymnast in history performed it again to a tee during the Olympic trials last month.

The move will officially be named after her if she nails it in the Tokyo Olympics, which effectively would render it just as iconic if not more than the other moments that follow on the below list. Is anyone betting that it won’t happen?

We could get another iconic moment for Black Americans competing in the Olympics if track and field star Allyson Felix wins gold. Felix, who has won six gold medals and two silver medals since her Olympic debut in 2004 in Athens, will be competing in her fifth Olympic Games — an iconic moment in its own right. Not to be outdone, the 35-year-old mother of a 2-year-old daughter has teamed up with the apparel brand Athleta and the Women’s Sports Foundation to provide childcare grants for other mothers who are competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

That alone merits iconic status.

In the meantime, take a look at some of the other iconic and otherwise memorable moments from Black Americans competing at the Olympics through the years. And be sure to check back as we update this with new iconic moments in Tokyo.