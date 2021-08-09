Tim Scott, Who Said ‘America Is Not A Racist Country,’ Is Reportedly Eyeing A Run For President

. But the junior Senator from South Carolina is lining up donors that could signal a power play in the future.

With 2022 midterms around the corner, there’s no guarantee Scott is even considering a presidential run . But the junior Senator from South Carolina is lining up donors that could signal a power play in the future.

As much as southern Republicans like to fearmonger about out-of-state liberal money, they have no problem chasing out-of-state donors of their own . Scott reportedly met with Larry Ellison in Hawaii.

The billionaire co-founder of Oracle, Ellison, has donated millions to a Super PAC supporting Scott’s interest. Another billionaire donor, Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn, donated $1 million to the Scott Super PAC.