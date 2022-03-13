Breonna Taylor’s Life Mattered Because She Deserved To Live Her Life To The Fullest

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Breonna Taylor is more than a hashtag. Two years after Louisville Metro Police killed Breonna, it’s still tough to process.

Breonna deserved better from authorities in Louisville and the state of Kentucky as a whole. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron made a mockery of accountability.

As writer Hannah Drake explains, “there is no glass half full” when thinking about Breonna Taylor’s life and legacy. The Louisville-based truth-teller sums up the feeling of memorializing Breonna.

“Louisville has reminded me that it is yet another city in the long line of cities where the lives of Black women are expendable,” wrote Drake. “This city has reminded me that Black women will be asked to labor to transform this city with little to no reward. Daily I am reminded that leaders will ask for our labor, disregarding the laborious undertaking that Black women shoulder trying to right a city that still refuses to face the historical and current ramifications of racism.” (Read the full post here).

No one has been held accountable for Breonna’s killing. And it’s possible none of the officers ever will be held responsible given the lack of moral willpower on behalf of people in positions of decision-making power.

According to People, Breonna’s family continues to fight for justice.

“No one should feel what we feel right now,” Trisha Curry, Breonna’s cousin told People. “Breonna should still be here. There’s no way someone should come in a residential apartment like that and shoot because you can’t tell where your bullets are going to go.”

Banning no-knock warrants remains a priority for Breonna’s family. While it doesn’t erase the pain of losing a loved one, it is an admirable goal to prevent other families from experiencing the same loss.

Bernice King tweeted the reminder that Breonna’s life mattered. Her life mattered not just because she helped spark the nation’s consciousness but because Breonna deserved to live her life to the fullest.

“Remembering her and praying for her friends and family, who, two years after Breonna was killed by Louisville police officers, continue to seek accountability and tangible change,” King tweeted.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represented Breonna’s family, shared the importance of fighting to prevent future deaths.

“It’s been 730 days since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police executing a no-knock search warrant. We will continue to fight for justice while pushing for legislation that prevents her tragic death from happening to others! Rest in Power, #BreonnaTaylor.”

Someday we will stop expecting Black families and communities to make do with commemorations and allow Black women, men and children to grow old gracefully.

Allowing things to continue business as usual and permitting the system to create more Breonnas undermines her legacy and all that people claim she represents for them. To quote the Movement for Black Lives, “the whole damn system is responsible for Breonna’s death. The time is now to transform it.”

