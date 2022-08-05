‘You’re A Black Man Approaching A White Woman’: Terrell Owens Live Streams Altercation With Racist ‘Karen’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens recently had himself a Karen Encounter of the Third Reich Kind after he got out of his car to confront a white woman who he said was shouting at him about how fast he was driving while driving to his mailbox. Owens live streamed the incident and the video begins with him explaining to the cops how the altercation started. The unnamed woman can be heard accusing him of rolling down his window and “harassing” her after she told him to slow down.

The back and forth gets a little more interesting (and by “interesting,” I mean “explicitly f***king racist”) when Owens explained that he got out his car to address her “because you’re yelling at me and telling me I almost hit you, and I didn’t!” and KKKaren responded by telling him, “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”

In the video, T.O. repeatedly called the Klan-maiden a “Karen,” but he missed the opportunity to ask her what TF him being Black had to do with anything. It would have been fun watching her squirm while she explained what a perfect little Carolyn Bryant Donham she would have been in 1955.

One can only wonder why the police were called to the scene in the first place. (And by “One can only wonder,” I mean, “Why are Karens like this?”)

The woman can be heard telling the cops Owens ran a stop sign, but Ownes said there was no stop sign. (Because seriously, how big is Owens’ house that he not only has to drive to his mailbox, but he even has to stop for crossing traffic on the way?)

According to TMZ, it was indeed the Nazi Nacy (or Jim Crow Julia if you will) who called 911 and claimed T.O. was driving “aggressively” through her neighborhood street and “almost hit me.”