A Timeline Of Kanye West And Candace Owens’ Sunken Friendship Over The Years

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West and conservative firestorm Candace Owens may appear to be forming an unexpected alliance, but a closer look at a timeline of their strange friendship shows that it’s not at all out of the blue.

Earlier this month, the staunch Republican attended the rapper’s Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris, where she and the Grammy Award winner were photographed wearing his infamous “white lives matter” shirt. The two stars donned a cheeky smile as they stood side by side wearing the controversial piece of clothing proudly.

“I did this because Kanye called me and he said he needed me to be in the show,” Owens explained during an interview with Fox News after the image went viral. “It offered a stunning commentary on the society we live in. We put on a t-shirt to actually do something that was inclusive… because literally all lives matter, and in fact, no lives have been mattering. Black Americans are suffering as a result of Black Lives Matter.”

Kanye and Owens were spotted schmoozing again this week at the premiere of the conservative podcaster’s new anti-BLM documentary, “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold.” The film, which debuted on Wednesday, makes some shocking allegations about the Black Lives Matter movement and its alleged misuse of donation funds. Before the screening, Kanye posed alongside Owens, country star Colby Covington and artist Ray J.

Kanye West showers Owens with praise for the way she” thinks”

While West and Owens’ burgeoning friendship may come as surprise to some, they’ve operated adjacently in the same orbit over the past few years. Their first interaction came in 2018 when Ye showered her with praise for her far-right philosophical rants.

“I love the way Candace Owens thinks,” he tweeted at the time.

Owens quickly retweeted the message, adding: “Please take a meeting with me. I tell every single person that everything that I have been inspired to do, was written in your music. I am my own biggest fan because you made it okay. I need you to help wake up the black community.” That was seemingly the start of their sunken friendship.

Kanye designs T-shirts for Candace Owens’ Blexit movement

Kanye’s tweet came around the same time the rapper was swooning over Donald Trump and his presidential cronies. The star crossed paths with Owens again in 2018 when he allegedly offered to design a few T-shirts for her Blexit event at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit. The Blexit movement was spearheaded by Owens to get Black voters to leave the Democratic Party.

At the time, Owens gushed about the T-shirt to Page Six, telling the publication: “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West.”

Candace Owens and Kanye get into a brief rift over the shirts

Months later, things briefly turned sour between Ye and Owens after the rapper accused the Republican influencer of using his star power to “spread” harmful political messages about the Democrats.

“I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it,” the rapper tweeted at the time.

In an attempt to do damage control, Owens released a lengthy apology statement to Yeezy.

“If I had to imagine what it would feel like to have a bullet pierce my heart, it would be exactly like the moment I learned Kanye told the world he felt I had used him,” the Blackout author wrote. ” I never once said that Kanye designed the t-shirts for BLEXIT…I would like to publicly apologize to him for any undue stress or pain the effort to correct that rumor has caused him, his business relationships, or his family. He simply never designed them.”

Days later, the former foes quickly mended their friendship. Owens smoothed things over by sending Ye a copy of her book, which is all about helping Black people leave the “Democrat plantation.”

“THANK YOU CANDACE OWENS,” the “Jesus Walks” hitmaker tweeted, along with a photo of the book.

The revival of Ye and Owens’ sunken place friendship just wasn’t on our bingo card for 2022 but it is in fact a thing. It seems like the fiery political star has a hold on Ye, and she seems to be supporting a lot of his kooky political and racist rants.

But now, Owens’ motivation for cozying up to Kanye is being questioned as his closest advisers and friends reportedly believe the man who previously announced he was bipolar is in the throes of a mental health crisis.

TMZ reported on Thursday that Owens has been described by insiders as an advisor of sorts for West. And considering Owens’ reputation as a grifting con artist who will stop at nothing to get paid, there are reported suspicions she is taking advantage of Kanye, both politically and financially.

We’ll just have to wait and see how this one plays out.

SEE ALSO:

Supreme Court Rejects Candace Owens’ Petition After ‘Fact Checkers’ Called Out Her COVID-19 Lies

Alleged Scammer Candace Owens Announces Documentary She Vows Will ‘Expose’ BLM As A Scam