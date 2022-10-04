Supreme Court Rejects Candace Owens’ Petition After ‘Fact Checkers’ Called Out Her COVID-19 Lies

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday, The Supreme Court rejected Candace Owens‘ petition centered on her lawsuit over media “fact checkers” that deemed her social media posts about the COVID-19 death toll as misinformation.

Back in May, the controversial conservative pundit sued Lead Stories and USA Today, two of Facebook’s biggest “fact checkers,” after they labeled her Facebook posts about the number of people who died from COVID-19 as “false,” Law And Crime reported. In her petition, Owens claimed that her income was “severely damaged” from the labels, citing Facebook as her “primary marketplace.”

MORE: Every Receipt Proving Candace Owens Is A Con Artist Who Is Following The Money

The 33-year-old with a history of exaggerating the truth also argued that the “warning labels […] superimposed the term ‘FALSE’ across the top of her posts” which led to the termination of a “valuable ‘advertising contract’ with Facebook.”

Fact-checkers slammed Owens with a “false” label after she commented on the government’s COVID-19 death count suggesting that the numbers were inaccurate due to faulty data. In the suit, she accused the companies of infringing upon her right to free speech.

“Her comments were thoughtful, researched, political, public, and certainly controversial: in short, they lie at the very heart of the protections of the First Amendment, addressing perhaps the most important public issue at the time,” her lawyers said, according to the petition. Candace Owens wears a “White Lives Matter” shirt to Kanye West fashion show On Monday, Supreme Court officials swiftly declined the star’s request to even hear the case nor did they release a statement about why they chose to dismiss the petition. But hours after the decision was announced, Owens made headlines again for attending Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 fashion show in Paris wearing a long-sleeved shirt that bore the words “White Lives Matter.” At one point during the show, the podcaster posed for a photo with Kanye, who also could be seen wearing the same eyebrow-raising shirt.