Giannis Antetokounmpo And The Definition Of Failure: A Debate

We all know how much it sucks to fail at something, but never should you consider it to be a negative in the least bit.

Let’s take Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo as an example for his inspiring reaction to being asked whether or not his team “failed” after getting sent home by Miami Heat recently during the NBA Playoffs. Take a look below:

The way you perceive failure can drastically affect how you handle tough situations in life. When you fail, its important to focus on how you feel more than the actual act of failing. You emotions play an important role in keeping you motivated to achieve. Failing is just the first few steps towards what you are trying to accomplish. When you understand you emotions you can better point them in the direction you want to go. Instead of sulking in the sadness that failure may bring, dive into the solutions the will help you improve. You can not do this unless you have conquered your emotional responses to tough times. Antetokounmpo’s take on failure is a good example of how you can use it to your advantage and getting better at life.

“There’s no failure in sports,” said Antetokounmpo. “There’s good days, bad days; some days you are able to be successful, some days you are not. Some days it is your turn, some days it’s not. That’s what sports is about. You don’t always win.”

“Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm.” – Winston Churchill

Amanda and JeremiahLikeTheBible each gave a rather unique insight on if Giannis was right — spoiler alert: he most certainly is! — and they even made sure to let us know what an actual fail looks like. Braids and hairstyles in Tyler Perry films? “She’s Your Queen To Be” being left out of Coming 2 America? Chingy in general?! Hot takes all through and through!

Get a lesson on failure below from your good friends at The Amanda Seales Show:

