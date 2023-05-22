Kevin Hart is a proud dad this weekend after sending his oldest daughter off to her prom!
MORE: Boss Moves: Mogul Kevin Hart To Open Plant-Based Eateries In Los Angeles
The comedian and his ex-wife Torrei Hart sent their daughter, Heaven, off to prom on Saturday and took to Instagram to share a few photos and emotions from the monumental event. “I have no words…just pure joy. My little girl looked unbelievable yesterday. Where does the time go..?” he wrote as the caption underneath a photo set of him and his beautiful daughter.
For her big day, the 18-year-old wore an emerald green silk maxi dress that was perfect for the occasion. She wore her hair in a sleek and straight style and accessorized the look with minimal jewelry to let her natural beauty speak for itself.
Check out Kevin’s post below.
Heaven’s mom Torrei echoed Kevin and called her daughter “the most beautiful girl in the world” in her own Instagram post.
MORE: Kevin Hart Is The Face Of Fabletics Men
Heaven turned 18 back in March which was also an emotional moment for the father of four as he shared a throwback photo of his daughter and once again reminisced about the time. “And just like that my little girl is 18…wow…Where does the time go??? So proud and so happy to see you grow into the amazing woman that you are!!!! Love you my G #Harts,” he wrote as the caption. Check it out below.
Kevin Hart’s beautiful daughter has grown to be an amazing young woman and both her parents should be proud. We wish Heaven much success in her future endeavors as she grows to be an inspiring and incredible woman. Big shout out to Torrei and Kevin for raising an amazing child!
SEE ALSO:
Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, And Michael Rubin Team Up To Empower Philadelphia Youth
Fact Check: Were Ancient Egyptians Black? Kevin Hart Debate Rages
Kevin Hart Sending His Daughter Off To Prom Will Melt Your Heart was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
The One Story: Closing Black Women's Equal Pay Gap
-
Sarah Jane Comrie Is A 2023 Version Of Carolyn Bryant
-
Sarah Jane Comrie? Pregnant NYC Karen On Video Trying To Steal Bike From Black Male Allegedly Identified
-
Heart In Your Hands: Important Lifestyle Changes For Heart Failure Recovery
-
White People Like Sarah Jane Comrie Always Get The Benefit Of The Doubt
-
Janelle Monáe Drops Seductive Promo Video And Her Fans Are Losing It
-
GoFundMe For Sarah Jane Comrie Surges To Help 'Citi Bike Karen' Pay 'Mounting' Legal Bills
-
Online Donations For Jordan Neely Lag While Daniel Penny Receives Millions After Chokehold Homicide