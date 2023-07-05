‘This Is Not Mexico’: Video Shows White Man Harassing Street Vendor Before He Gets Police Escort To Safety

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

You know, one would think that all of these viral videos that show white people facing consequences for being racist while minding other people’s business would serve as a Karen deterrent, but they don’t, apparently. Instead, it seems nearly every week there’s at least one fresh recorded incident involving a Caucasian citizen acting as a self-appointed authority who thinks the fact that “POC” spelled backward is “cop” is a green light to police Black and brown people.

Anyway, here’s a video of some muscular white guy—let’s call him a “Dilbert” because it’s the perfect name for male Karens—who is harassing a street vendor because “this is not f—ing Mexico.”

(Content Warning: There’s a lot of profanity in these videos. Like—A LOT.)

In the video, the man who looks like he could’ve been an American Gladiators star named I.C.E. (not to be confused with Ice) harasses the apparently Latino street vendor while a woman behind the camera confronts him about it. He responds by calling the woman a “stupid b—h” several times, and, at one point, he tries to intimidate her by walking up to her aggressively while asking, “You want to say something to me?”

The man tries to justify his failed attempt at shutting the vendor down by declaring that they’re “soliciting.” But his remark about “Mexico” makes it pretty clear that he wouldn’t have left his apartment if they were white vendors with an “All Raisins Everywhere” potato salad and casserole cart.

Anyway, a follow-up video posted by a man who goes by @TizzyEnt on Twitter shows that the Dilbert’s racism drew the attention of a local activist who advocates for harassed street vendors. The next thing the Stone Cold Aggrieved Klansman knew, there was a protest staged right in front of his home. And that’s not all.

Apparently, the mother of a 17-year-old girl claimed (with text message receipts) that the man identified on social media as Eli Means had sent multiple inappropriate photos of himself to the minor, to whom he also sent messages that could certainly be described as “solicitation” of the worst kind.

Later on, the video cuts to the white man being escorted away by police officers. According to folks on Twitter, he was arrested as a suspect for sexual abuse against an underaged person. However, he was noticeably not in handcuffs as he walked in the middle of a horde of cops protecting him from the people to whom he previously directed his racism.

Regardless of whether it’s true that he was arrested in connection with sexual abuse, what is clear is that his little alleged perp walk would have been a far more private thing if he hadn’t made a public spectacle of himself by being a bigot and harassing people who were bothering no one.

I would take this time to remind the Karens and Dilberts of the world that minding their own business is 100% free—but will they ever learn?

