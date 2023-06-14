‘My First Karen’: Black Man’s Video Shows White Woman Walking Through His Home Uninvited

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

In today’s episode of It’s A Party And I’ll Karen If I Want To, a video posted to TikTok shows a Black man and a white woman he refers to as his “first Karen” in the midst of a confrontation that appears to be over her uninvited presence in his home.

“Me and my friends were having a small rooftop concert,” the caption on the video explains. “We notified ALL our surrounding neighbors including her that it would be over by 10. It was not 10. Yet, she thought it was acceptable to trespass on our property, and walk through our whole house to get to our rooftop, and began to threaten us. She was extremely hostile, threatening to call the police etc.”

The roughly minute-long video begins with trespassing Karen pointing her camera phone at the man who has her on camera and saying, “I’ll take a picture of you too,” because, apparently, Karen logic says it makes perfect sense to record the owner of a home she basically broke in to for evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the non-crime-committing resident.

“I know I’m walking through your house,” the woman can be heard saying as she walked away (because camera phones often serve as an effective Karen repellent). “And I’m going to report you to the owner because this is too much. You guys do this all the time.”

The resident and resident Karen continue to argue back and forth as he follows her out to her car to get her license plate, which he also shared in the caption of the video, and the woman can be seen driving away, which leaves me with one question: If she lives far enough away from the property that she had to drive there, why is she even so bothered?

Of course, going out of one’s way to mind other people’s business is pretty much a Karen’s love language, so it’s not terribly surprising that this woman needed to hop in the car and drive some distance just to throw her Karen weight around in an attempt to shut down a gathering that would have been over by 10 p.m.

Karens be trippin’.

