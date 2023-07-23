Jamie Foxx Says, ‘I Went To Hell and Back’ In First Video Since Undisclosed Medical Incident

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Jamie Foxx speaks for the first time since he was hospitalized for an undisclosed health issue in April. On Friday night (July 21st) the award-winning actor/singer posted a video on Instagram thanking fans and friends for their prayers and his daughter for saying his life. While he didn’t disclose what happened to him, he did shed a bit of light on this fight for survival and his recovery.

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man,” Foxx said. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

Jamie Foxx also spoke about his daughter and sister and keeping things quiet during his recovery. “To be honest with you, my sister, Deidre Dixon and my daughter, Corinne Marie saved my life,” he said. “So, to them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this Video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way and y’all know they kept it airtight. They didn’t let nothing out. They protected me and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these now, you know, by being quiet. Sometimes things you know get out of hand.”

Several reports speculated about Foxx’s long–term health including being blind and paralyzed.

“As you can see, the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine. I’m not paralyzed, but I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

After being spotted in Chicago on a Boat and at Top Golf helping a stranger receive her purse, Foxx is back to work, appearing on social media working with BETMGM.

It’s great to see Jamie Foxx is on the road to recovery.

The post Jamie Foxx Posts First Video Since Undisclosed Medical Incident In April “I Went To Hell and Back” appeared first on Black America Web.

