Darius Jackson Speaks Out After Keke Palmer Accuses Ex-Boyfriend Of ‘Many Instances Of Physical Violence’

The father of Keke Palmer’s baby has apparently addressed the report that the actress has not only filed a restraining order against him and is seeking sole custody of their infant son but has also accused him of domestic violence, harassment and more.

Us Weekly reported Thursday night that it had obtained court documents showing that Palmer took legal action following allegations that Darius Jackson illegally entered her home and assaulted her last weekend.

Palmer claimed that she has security footage from a November 5 incident in which Jackson “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent” and “threatened” her before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.” She went on to allege that there have been “many instances of physical violence” with Jackson that include “destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

US Weekly reported that Palmer, 30, ended her relationship with Jackson, 29, last month.

It was in that context that Jackson on Thursday night posted a photo of himself holding young Leodis accompanied by the following message on social media: “I love you, son. See you soon.”

Jackson also shared a social media post from his brother, actor Sarunas Jackson who starred on HBO’s “Insecure” comedy series.

“The most disgusting, vile abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life,” Sarunas Jackson posted on the social media app formerly known as Twitter. “Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see.”

It was unclear to whom Sarunas Jackson was referring in the post that was eventually deleted.

The couple had been presenting themselves as being happy together until this past summer when Jackson deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts just one day after taking to social media to complain about Palmer’s revealing dress she wore to an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

Apparently fed up with Palmer’s sexy mommy image, Jackson, who shares 8-month-old Leodis with the actress, tweeted his frustrations with the skin-tight see-through dress that the Hollywood actress wore to the show in August. He reposted a video showing Palmer being serenaded by the R&B singer, during which she turned around to reveal her buttocks in the sexy outfit as she danced, sang and got close to Usher.

“It’s the outfit tho,” Jackson tweeted in apparent derision. “You a mom.”

Jackson later deleted the tweet, but not before social media users had caught wind of the commentary that sparked an online debate about him publicly shaming his partner.

Before scrubbing all traces of his Instagram and Twitter accounts, Jackson shared one last tweet defending his stance.

“We live in a generation where the man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others, and he gets told how much of a hater he is,” Jackson wrote. “This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Previous reports indicated the couple broke up following the fallout from the viral incident with Usher, who subsequently released a song entitled “Boyfriend” that included a video featuring Palmer and the singer situated suggestively.

People later reported that Darius Jackson had “moved on,” but Palmer’s accusations about this past Sunday suggest otherwise.

Who is Darius Jackson?

Darius Jackson, a part-time fitness instructor, has reportedly been working on his acting career. His brother Sarunas introduced him to Palmer shortly after her cameo appearance on “Insecure.” The two lovebirds reportedly attended a Memorial Day party with one another in May 2021. Two months later, the pair made their romance “Instagram official.”

Over the last year, Palmer and Darius have given fans a glimmer into their private relationship with a series of lovey-dovey posts. In August of 2021, Darius wrote a romantic birthday tribute in honor of Palmer’s birthday.

“You’ve been a blessing from above,” the since-deleted post read. “Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are. I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got.”

In October 2021, The Akeelah and the Bee actress sent love to her boo Darius on social media, gushing about how “nice” it was to “care for” him.

“I thought it could never happen, I can be quite guarded, but I appreciate you for being a safe space. I will always cherish what you have given me,” she added in the now-deleted post.

In February, the couple welcomed their son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton into the world.

The happy parents debuted their first child with photos of the adorable tot fresh out of the hospital.

“Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite,” the Chicago native recalled of first meeting the fitness instructor in the caption. “We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God,” the actress added.

Before Jackson hit send on his mean tweet, things appeared to be fine and dandy between him and Palmer. On July 4, the podcast host and singer took to Twitter to show a little love to her boyfriend for the holiday.

“Not tryna be the person but… I love my man. (PERIODT!)“ the star tweeted.

