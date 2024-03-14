Subscribe
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Breonna Taylor’s Mother Addresses New Bill That Would Finally Ban No-Knock Warrants

Tamika Palmer spoke out on the fourth anniversary of her daughter's police killing.

Published on March 14, 2024

Breonna Taylor

Source: Courier Journal / Handout

Breonna Taylor was killed four years ago on Wednesday. Her life was taken by Louisville Metro Police officers who arrived and entered her home on the grounds of a “no-knock” search warrant. She was unarmed and just 26 years old at the time.

Many of us remember the news story like it was yesterday. How can we not?

MORE: Breonna Taylor’s Life Mattered Because She Deserved To Live Her Life To The Fullest

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, certainly does.

Four Years Later, We Still Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor

Breonna Taylor O Magazine

Source: Alexis Franklin / O magazine

Breonna’s death sent shock waves throughout the country. Protests erupted in major cities. Celebrities, influencers, and supporters started awareness and education campaigns. And the public called for even greater police accountability and scrutiny.

Then – and now – we say her name. Doing so remains a rallying cry for protecting Black women, listening to our stories, and realizing the injustices against us and our communities.

Not many know the pain of Breonna’s death, like her mother, Tamika Palmer. “It’s hard. I tell people all the time I feel like I’m trapped in March 13th. It still continues,” Tamika said to a local news station in Louisville earlier this week.

Introducing the “Justice for Breonna Act”

Using her grief to fuel advocacy and justice for her daughter’s death, Tamika has become a social justice advocate. And, in commemoration of Breonna, she is standing with Members of Congress who are introducing new policies.

Several Congressional leaders introduced “The Justice for Breonna Taylor Act.” According to a bill press release, the bi-partisan legislation “would prohibit no-knock warrants” nationwide and “require federal law enforcement officers to provide notice of their authority and purpose before they could execute a warrant.”

Tamika spoke to the press on March 11 regarding the bill. Her goal is simple – to carry on her daughter’s legacy and stop incidents like the one that unfortunately ended Breonna’s life. 

She said, “I don’t know a better way to commemorate coming up on the 4th year of Breonna’s murder. I am so grateful to have people in the room who continue to understand how important that what happened to Breonna never happens again.”

Cop Who Killed Breonna Taylor Involved In New Incident Pointing Gun At Civilians: Report

Louisville’s First Black Woman Police Chief Was Secretly Selected Despite City’s Vow For Transparency

All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family
