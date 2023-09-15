‘TRUMP CAN’T HIDE’: Auntie Maxine Waters Predicts Ivanka Will Be ‘Imprisoned’ With Dad, Too

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

In what people rooting against Donald Trump likely took as a setback, a judge decided Thursday to delay the start of the former president’s criminal trial in Georgia for allegedly interfering with the state’s election in 2020.

But the deferred date does not mean justice will be deferred, according to California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who is seeking to reassure her followers and quell any concerns about what she says the future holds for Trump: Jail.

Just two of Trump’s 18 co-defendants will have their RICO case tried beginning next month, Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee ruled in an effort to honor the pair’s request for a speedy trial. Trump and the others named in the sprawling case centered on allegations of trying to overturn the 2020 election have all moved to delay the trial for more time to prepare. It is unclear when their trial will begin.

However, what is abundantly clear is that Congresswoman Waters is certain of the trial’s outcome for Trump no matter when it begins.

“Many are worried that the Judge has extended Trump’s trial date,” Waters posted Thursday night on X, formerly known as Twitter, hours after the judge’s ruling. “Not to worry! TRUMP CAN’T RUN. TRUMP CAN’T HIDE.”

Waters then went on to make a bold prediction that Trump’s oldest daughter will be sent to prison along with her father, adding: “He will be imprisoned with Ivanka by his side!”

The disdain Waters holds for Trump is far from a secret. After all, she has been the target of repeated childish attacks by the former president and his followers.

In one glaring example of that truth, after Waters admonished the Trump administration for tearing parents away from children at the border in 2018, she encouraged people to protest “wherever we have to show up. If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!”

That prompted Trump to call her “an extraordinarily low IQ person” and, in what many perceived to be a threat, he wrote on Twitter, “Be careful what you wish for Max!” Five days later, Trump tweeted, “Congratulations to Maxine Waters, whose crazy rants have made her, together with Nancy Pelosi, the unhinged FACE of the Democrat Party. Together, they will Make America Weak Again! But have no fear, America is now stronger than ever before, and I’m not going anywhere!”

As far as Ivanka goes, it’s unclear which crime(s) Waters suspects her of. Does the good Congresswoman know something the rest of us don’t?

In the meantime, Waters is poised to get the last laugh on Trump, who has been indicted four times in as many months this year. Aside from the RICO case in Fulton County, Trump also faces criminal charges in New York for allegedly falsifying business records that inflated his wealth; stealing classified documents and refusing to return them to federal authorities; and perhaps most serious of them all, federal charges for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election.

With that kind of legal burden, Waters’ prediction of prison time for Trump isn’t that far of a leap.

