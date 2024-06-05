Subscribe
News

White Dad Who Pushed Black Superintendent At Daughter’s Graduation Accused Of Racism

Published on June 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Baraboo in Sauk County, Wisconsin

Source: stevegeer / Getty

A Wisconsin dad is being accused of racism after putting his hands on a Superintendent because he didn’t want his daughter to shake the Black man’s hand during her graduation ceremony. 

According to WKOW, the School District of Baraboo has launched an investigation after the father of a graduating senior at Baraboo High School grabbed district Superintendent Rainey Briggs before his daughter could receive her congratulatory handshake from the school official. 

Video of the incident released on social media shows the man, who is wearing a white polo shirt and baseball cap, running on stage after his daughter is handed her diploma. He then grabs Superintendent Briggs and pushes him away as his daughter works her way down the line shaking school official’s hands. 

“That’s my daughter,” the man can be heard saying after shoving Briggs out of frame. 

“You better get up off me man. Get away from me bro” Briggs can be heard telling the man as other school officials and two police officers escort the man off stage. 

“Our primary focus remains on celebrating the achievements of our graduates. We want to ensure that the significance of this milestone and the hard work of our students are not overshadowed by this unfortunate event,” a district spokesperson said in a statement to WKOW.

“We would like to emphasize that the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community members is a top priority… The School District of Baraboo is taking this incident very seriously.”

Baraboo High School has a well-documented history of racist claims.

In 2018, a picture of high school students in Baraboo, Wisconsin, flashing the Nazi salute was posted online. According to WPR, the photo was taken during the Class of 2019’s junior prom. It sparked outrage online as well as in the local community. 

In 2020, Baraboo student Dasia Banks filed a discrimination lawsuit against the school district after she said they ignored her years of complaints about multiple sexual assaults and a pattern of racial discrimination, according to Wiscnews.

From Wiscnews:

The lawsuit filed in early 2020 outlined a pattern of racist taunts and harassment directed at Banks by other students beginning in first grade, when she was teased about the texture of her hair and skin color, and continuing on through her freshman year. The Bankses moved away twice during that time because of the racial harassment, but family circumstances brought them back both times.

SEE ALSO:

NBA Finals: Kyrie Irving Faces Celtics 3 Years After Calling Out Boston’s Anti-Black Racism

Trump, Now A Felon, Earns His Stripes As The Grand Dragon Of Political Racism

Never Forget: Vintage Photos From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Underscore The Lingering Devastation
Part of Greenwood District burned in Race Riots, Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, June 1921
40 photos

RELATED TAGS

Baraboo Racism Wisconsin

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Baraboo in Sauk County, Wisconsin
News

White Dad Who Pushed Black Superintendent At Daughter’s Graduation Accused Of Racism

President Trump Delivers Remarks At The White House On COVID-19 Testing
Politics

GOP Rep Compares Trump Prosecution To Treatment Of Black People ‘In Alabama In 1950.’ Bruh…What?

Netflix's Black Barbie
Entertainment

‘Black Barbie’ Documentary From Shondaland Headed To Netflix

Dallas Mavericks v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Five
Sports

NBA Finals: Kyrie Irving Faces Celtics 3 Years After Calling Out Boston’s Anti-Black Racism

Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2024
Civil Rights & Social Justice

NAACP Threatens To Reinstate American Airlines Travel Advisory After ‘Recent Discriminatory Actions’

REVOLT TV First Annual Upfront Presentation
News

Diddy Is ‘Completely Separated And Dissociated From’ Revolt After Selling Majority Stakes In Media Company He Founded

Raising Kanan FYC Event 2024
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Wendell Pierce Says White Landlord Denied Him An Apartment, Draws Attention To Fearless Fund Case

Water Emergency Declared in Flint
Public Figures

10 Eric Mays Quotes To Keep You Motivated And Laughing

View All
Trending Stories
Third Annual Fearless VC Summit
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Trump Appointed Judges Block Fearless Fund From Offering Capital To Black Woman Entrepreneurs

Long Island high school socially distanced classroom
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Suburban Boston Middle School, Teachers Accused Of Ignoring Repeated Racist Bullying Of Black Student

Juditha Brown (C), the mother of murder victim Nic
Nation

OJ Simpson Says Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s Mother Has Died: ‘God Bless Her Family’

US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP
Politics

Old Video Resurfaces Of Trump Saying Presidential Candidates Under Indictment ‘Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Run’

House Financial Services Committee Bank Hearing
News

Maxine Waters Asks If Trump Is Trying To Incite MAGA Violence After Conviction: ‘Are They Preparing A Civil War Against Us?’

Wallis Annenberg And The Annenberg Foundation Host VIP North American Premiere Of Sebatiao Salgado's "Amazonia" Exhibition
Entertainment

Lisa Bonet: The Life And Career Of Hollywood’s Famous Rebel

Dr. Maulana Karenga, Kwanzaa founder
Culture

10 Facts About Kwanzaa Founder, Dr. Maulana Karenga

BET+ "Holiday Hideaway" Los Angeles Premiere
Nation

‘Bernie Mac Show’ Star Camille Winbush Is Not Ashamed Of Joining OnlyFans

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close