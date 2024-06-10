Subscribe
Education

South Carolina Abruptly Stops Offering AP African American Studies Course

The irrational fears of Critical Race Theory were apparently too much for state department of "education" officials to overcome.

Published on June 10, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
AP African-American Studies pilot program

Source: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Getty

In today’s episode of South Carolina Wants To Be Florida So Bad, the South Carolina Department of Education has decided that AP African American studies will no longer be offered in the state’s schools. Just like FloridaSC’s brother from another white supremacist motherthe state that has only had one Black U.S. senator in its entire history (I guess Tim Scott counts) has rejected the Black studies course, which was developed by College Board, a nonprofit that creates Advanced Placement courses of all kinds taught across the country.

Now, according to WSAV 3, the official reason the course was cut was due to a state budget deficit, or at least that’s what board members decided on Wednesday in Columbia when they discussed an “education transparency bill” that would end funding for certain classes. But let’s be real about this: South Carolina is just as much a critical race theory propagandizing, DEI-bemoaning, “woke” averse state as the rest of the Republican-run states are, and none of them accept any Black history that isn’t colonizer-approved.

Also—and I hate to keep doubling back to this—South Carolina is only following the Florida playbook for using policy to reinforce white nationalism and then pretending that’s not what’s happening. Last year, right ahead of Juneteenth, Gov. Ron DeSantis slashed funding for Black history projects from Florida’s budget despite the fact that the budget was approved unanimously by the state Legislature. That budget cut was also supposedly about saving money and had nothing to do with DeSantis’ seething hatred for any Black studies that make white people uncomfortable (*gestures widely toward all lessons that don’t lie about slaves benefitting from slavery*). But people who see right through veiled white nationalism (not to mention comically obvious white fragility) knew better, and we should know better now that S.C. is following suit after the state also followed Florida (and Louisiana) in successfully redistricting its congressional map to intentionally dilute Black voting power. 

“Students are aware of the implication of decisions like this,” Dr. Jim Neighbors, a Wofford College professor, told WSAV. “They understand that when a state makes a decision like this, it’s establishing a priority, a kind of hierarchy of what’s important. So when they see that African American studies are not part of the AP curriculum then they think it’s just not important.”

Dr. Jerret Fite, a Clinton College professor, said S.C. officials were also robbing high school students of opportunities to receive college-level education and earn college credits that will advance them when they actually get to college.

“They are getting hands-on college experience while still in high school so the transition from high school to college is not that hard for them,”

“It seems to me they have a solution without a problem,” he continued. “The issue you have with removing the AP-level courses and giving those communities an opportunity is number one, you rob this intellectual student that at a high school level, can reach potential to help them with their future. If they are on their way or on track to go to college, these courses on a high school level give them college credit so that it expedites their education in college. If they come from an impoverished family it cuts the time down that they’re in school which also cuts the potential debt down.”

Perhaps the truth is S.C. “education” officials have found a true “solution,” it’s just meant to solve a different “problem”—one that has nothing to do with education and everything to do with limiting access to Black studies. 

SEE ALSO:

Mississippi State Auditor Wants To Cut Funding For ‘Garbage Fields’ Like African American Studies

Arkansas Moves To Confiscate All African American Studies Materials Over Critical Race Theory Fears

Black History Month: Books To Read Amid Growing Bans
Children reading books
10 photos

RELATED TAGS

AP African American studies South Carolina

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
AP African-American Studies pilot program
Education

South Carolina Abruptly Stops Offering AP African American Studies Course

911nyc_07_076_mac.jpg Harry Roland dispenses information to anyone who will listen, giving out facts about 9/11 for the past 5 years around Ground Zero. A visit to New York city as it prepares for the 5 year anniversary of the destruction of the World 42 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year

Donald Trump Participates In A Turning Point Town Hall In Phoenix, Arizona
Politics

Barely Closeted White Nationalist Charlie Kirk Announces Trump Campaign Partnership

Jonathan Kaye, shown on viral video punching Black woman in Brooklyn on 6/8/2024
Crime

Who Is Jonathan Kaye? White Man Who Punched ‘Black Woman’ At NYC Pride Event Is Reportedly Identified

Baraboo in Sauk County, Wisconsin
News

Police Call Motives Of White Dad Who Pushed Black Superintendent’ Pre-Planned’

Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Capitol Hill
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Byron Donalds Was ‘Right’ About Jim Crow And The Black Family, Civil Rights Activist Bob Woodson Says

Segregated water fountains
News

The Latest Karen Is Toilet Karen And She’s Telling Us She’s Here to Make America Jim Crow Again

Sean "Diddy" Combs Delivers Commencement Address at Howard University
News

Howard University Revokes Diddy’s Honorary Degree Amid Mounting Sex Assault Lawsuits, Allegations

More More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
social media video of "Karen" being racist while parking a car
Video Category

‘I’m White. We Rule!’ Latest Karen Video Shows What All Karens Think While Harassing Black People

Select Committee Investigating January 6
Sports

Republi-Karen Jim Banks Sends Letter To WNBA Demanding ‘Excessive Attacks’ On Caitlin Clark Stop

General Mills Stock Drops As Consumers Seek More Value In Their Purchases
News

‘Good Ole Boys’: Georgia General Mills Run By ‘White Supremacists,’ Lawsuit Claims

House Lawmakers Work Towards Electing New Speaker On Capitol Hill
Politics

‘Jim Crow’: Congressional Black Caucus Rips Byron Donalds For Saying Black Families Were Stronger Under Racist Laws

Earnest Williams and Ericka King RICO
News

Shirley Strawberry Husband Hit With RICO Charges For Scamming ‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ Listeners

David Tupper Houston racist security guard in viral video
Video Category

Video Shows Racist Security Guard Repeatedly Call Black Woman The N-Word For Honking At Him In Traffic

'All-Star Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event 9 items
Photos

10 Black Trump Supporters

'Karen's Husband': Social Media Spotlights White Men Who Love To Call The Police
Nation

Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White Men Who Also Love To Call The Police

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close