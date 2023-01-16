All The King’s Words: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Most Riveting Quotes

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 9:30 a.m. ET, Jan. 16, 2023

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s quotes are powerful, timeless, and impactful. They are a testament to the wisdom and eloquence of one of the greatest leaders of the Civil Rights Movement. His words continue to inspire and guide people of all ages and backgrounds, and they hold a special significance in the context of the ongoing fight for civil rights and social justice. His speeches and writings, particularly his “I Have a Dream” speech, are considered iconic and are studied and quoted extensively. His messages of equality, nonviolence, and love resonate with people from all walks of life and continue to inspire new generations to work toward creating a more just and equitable society. Dr. King’s quotes remind us of the power of words and the importance of using them to bring about change.

Many of Dr. King’s most riveting quotes he spoke before his untimely assassination on April 4, 1968, live on to this day.

MORE: When Mike Pence Had The Unchristian Nerve To Compare Trump To Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. King organized marches, including the pivotal 54-mile voting rights march in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. He led the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), which spearheaded a student sit-in movement in 1960, and the Freedom Rides in 1961. He crafted the famous “Letter From A Birmingham Jail” in 1963. His words, enhanced by courage, conviction, and Black oratory traditions, were like colorful strokes painting a better world for people of color.

When King was killed at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, his death sent shock waves throughout the nation. Opponents of King thought his life’s work would be cut short, but they had underestimated his power. They couldn’t stop King’s memory and words from living on and inspiring others.

King’s quotes are incredibly important as we are in these insane political times.

Clarence B. Jones, the former personal counsel, advisor, speechwriter, and friend of King, talked about what he thought the civil rights leader would react during times like these: “He would say that in the common interest of humanity and decency, that we must put aside your partisan, political differences and focus on those programs which will be of the greatest benefit to the people who need benefits.”

Dr. King saw the civil rights movement and the union movement as natural allies, the AFL-CIO, the nation’s largest and strongest union, has reminded people. That alliance was on full display at the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. King’s pro-union stance was also clear and present during his historic “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech, which was one day before he was assassinated. As King laid out during the address, “God’s children here suffering (That’s right), sometimes going hungry, going through dark and dreary nights wondering how this thing is going to come out. That’s the issue. (That’s right) And we’ve got to say to the nation, we know how it’s coming out. For when people get caught up with that which is right and they are willing to sacrifice for it, there is no stopping point short of victory.”

See more of King’s inspiring words below:

All The King’s Words: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Most Riveting Quotes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com