Rest In Power, Elijah Al-Amin: Celebrities And Politicians Mourn The Tragic Killing Of The 17-Year-Old

The world is mourning the tragic killing of Elijah Al-Amin. The 17-year-old was fatally stabbed by 27-year-old Michael Paul Adams all because he was listening to hip hop music.

On Thursday, July 4, Al-Amin got off work from Subway around 11:30 p.m. and visited his girlfriend. While at a a gas station in Peoria, Arizona, he was stabbed by Adams around 1:45 a.m. He was about to turn 18 in less than two weeks

Elijah’s father told KVOU, “2 o’clock came, 3 o’clock came, 4 o’clock came, I kept calling, calling, calling, texting, texting, texting, and I wasn’t getting a response. I just had a feeling that something wasn’t right.”

He continued, “You took a helluva kid… He was a good kid, very good kid, always willing to help kids, help people in general.” Michael Adams was booked on a first-degree murder charge.

Watch his father below:

His attorney Jacie Cotterell told Good Evening Arizona, “This is a disabled person and he’s been released into the world and left to fend for himself, two days later — this is where we are.”

She claims the department of corrections failed “Elijah with no resources or psychiatric help even though he had a past of severe mental illness.” However, being disabled or mentally ill does not make you a white supremacist. Court records say that Adams admitted he killed the 17-year-old because rap music made him feel “unsafe” and he was being “proactive, not reactive” but killing the chid. He believed rap was a threat to himself and his community.

The mentally ill excuse for white people who kill Black people is an ongoing theme. In July of 2018, 18-year-old Nia Wilson was killed by James Cowell. Shortly after the tragedy, his family released a statement with the “mentally ill” excuse. The statement read in part, “John has been suffering from mental illness most of his life. He has been in & out of Jail & has not had the proper treatment.” As of April, Cowell’s criminal case has been suspended to evaluate his mental competency.

We truly hope Elijah Al-Amin gets justice. See the heartbreaking reaction to the 17-year-old below: