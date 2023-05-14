NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

In honor of Mother’s Day this Sunday (May 14), we are celebrating our favorite Black momagers in entertainment. These stellar mommy managers helped launch the careers of countless stars like Keke Palmer, Jacob Latimore, and Marsai Martin. Wish them a Happy Mother’s Day and celebrate their success with a gallery saluting their contributions to television, film, music and sports inside.

Ever wondered how some of the biggest names in the industry started so young and ended up being the successful superstars they are today? Well, it all started with the support from their loving mothers. Mother’s Day honors moms worldwide who continue to pour into society in one of the most fascinating ways. Not only contributing by giving life by birthing the next generation, but nurturing their children’s gifts and talents so that they may re-contribute to the world authentically.

Moms, like Sharon Palmer, who birthed the boss superstar Keke or Tish Taylor-Searcy who gave us her talented son Jacob, are the women behind the scenes putting in the real work. They saw a spark in their passionate children and decided to act on their skills in a major way.

Of course, when fans hear the word “momager,” the name Kris Jenner usually comes to mind. She single-handedly shaped the careers of her entire family after one unfortunate (or fortunate depending on how you look at it) sex tape. A momager is defined as the mother of a famous person, who is also their manager.

Jenner is definitely a great momager to highlight, but we want to shine a light on the wonderful Black moms who have contributed to entertainment with fierceness, passion and tenacity.

Happy Mother’s Day to these wonderful moms!

Check out a gallery of entertainment’s best momagers below:

Happy Mother’s Day: 13 Black Momagers Who Helped Launch The Careers Of Countless Stars [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com