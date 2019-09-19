Justin Trudeau’s ‘Brownface’ Backlash Prompts Trolls To Whine About ‘White Chicks’

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in hot water after photos and videos surfaced of him in “brownface.” Now, trolls are deciding to whine about the 2004 film “White Chicks” — trying to act as if it is the same thing.
See Also: Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store
In case you missed it, a photo of Trudeau surfaced of him in “brownface” as Aladdin when he was 30 years old in 2001. See below:
View this post on Instagram
Een pijnlijk moment voor de Canadese premier Trudeau. Er is een foto uit 2001 opgedoken waarop hij een donker geschminkt gezicht heeft. Hij is verkleed als Aladdin op een schoolfeest. Jezelf zwart of bruin schminken ligt in landen als Amerika en Canada erg gevoelig. En dus gaat Trudeau diep door het stof: hij biedt zijn excuses aan. #rtlnieuws #trudeau #schandaal #brownface #blackface #canada #aladdin #excuses
Another photo surfaced of him in a wig that appears to be an afro. The photo is allegedly from the 1990s, when he was in high school. He was reportedly impersonating Harry Belafonte and singing ‘Day-O’ at a talent show.
See below:
View this post on Instagram
The media are such scum. They’ve been running cover for @justinpjtrudeau like mad. They are conveniently ignoring the #blackface by only focusing on the #brownface. Meanwhile Scheer (who I don’t even like and is a totalpussy) is regularly called a white nationalist on @cbcnews panels. #elxn43 #cdnpoli #canpoli
Below is another alleged photo:
View this post on Instagram
According to Global News, this video may shows a third incident of Justin Trudeau in black or brownface. It’s unclear where the video was shot. The news outlet claims a senior conservative source confirmed that one of the people in the video was Trudeau. NEWSTALK 1010 can now confirm this is Trudeau from the early 1990s #trudeau #justintrudeau
Trudeau issued an apology, saying, “I shouldn’t have done it. I should have known better, but I didn’t. And I’m really sorry.”
He also added, “I stand here before Canadians as I will throughout this campaign and talk about the work we have to do to make a better country together. And I am going to continue to stay focused on that and continue to work to fight intolerance and discrimination, even though obviously I made a mistake in the past.”
Of course, Twitter had ridiculous comparisons to “white face” and “White Chicks.”