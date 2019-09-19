CLOSE
Justin Trudeau’s ‘Brownface’ Backlash Prompts Trolls To Whine About ‘White Chicks’

Posted 12 hours ago

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in hot water after photos and videos surfaced of him in “brownface.” Now, trolls are deciding to whine about the 2004 film “White Chicks” — trying to act as if it is the same thing.

In case you missed it, a photo of Trudeau surfaced of him in “brownface” as Aladdin when he was 30 years old in 2001. See below:

Another photo surfaced of him in a wig that appears to be an afro. The photo is allegedly from the 1990s, when he was in high school. He was reportedly impersonating Harry Belafonte and singing ‘Day-O’ at a talent show.

See below:

Below is another alleged photo:

Trudeau issued an apology, saying, “I shouldn’t have done it. I should have known better, but I didn’t. And I’m really sorry.”

He also added, “I stand here before Canadians as I will throughout this campaign and talk about the work we have to do to make a better country together. And I am going to continue to stay focused on that and continue to work to fight intolerance and discrimination, even though obviously I made a mistake in the past.”

Of course, Twitter had ridiculous comparisons to “white face” and “White Chicks.”

