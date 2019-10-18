The Most Hilarious And Ungodly Reactions To Pastor Wilson’s (Alleged!) Sex Tape

Pastor David E. Wilson has become a viral sensation for all the wrong reasons. The senior pastor of Bibleway Ministries and World Out Reach Inc. in Texarkana, Texas, was allegedly caught on tape giving oral sex to another woman. Reportedly, that woman is not his wife.

SEE ALSO: Graphic Sex Tape Of Pastor David E. Wilson Cheating On His Wife Has Twitter Torn

“A family member says that they do not know if the video is real,” Heavy.com reported. “The family member said that whoever was spreading the video was trying to become famous off of Pastor David Wilson’s name.”

In the beginning, another Pastor David E. Wilson was accused of being in the tape and his daughter quickly cleared that up.

“Sometimes we unknowingly share our names with complete strangers,” Lola Simone wrote on social media. “But that does NOT mean we share the same Mission or Faith! I am the daughter of the Great Doctor David E. Wilson. This other David E. Wilson is a man who just so happens to share same name as him. #YoureWelcome.”

The video, which has a clear shot of the man’s face, which is not safe to view at work and is extremely graphic, can be found on social media.

Here are apparent photos of Pastor David E. Wilson.

Social media is loving all the foolishness. See some of the hilarious reactions below.