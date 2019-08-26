It’s Back! ‘Power’ Returned Last Night And Broke The Internet

The final season of “Power” premiered last night and Twitter lost it. From the new intro sung by Trey Songz to all the twists, the show by Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent trended for hours.

SEE ALSO: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’

“Power” is a New York City-based crime drama from creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp who executive produces alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Randall Emmett, and Gary Lennon. The visionary drama straddles the glamorous Manhattan lifestyles of the rich and infamous and the underworld of the international drug trade. The cast is led by Omari Hardwick as drug kingpin and nightclub impresario James “Ghost” St. Patrick; Joseph Sikora, as his brother in arms in the drug business, Tommy Egan; Naturi Naughton as Ghost’s fierce, loyal wife, Tasha St. Patrick; and Lela Loren as his first love, assistant U.S. attorney, Angela Valdes.

The show has not only captivated audiences for six seasons, but as of 2018 it’s the most watched franchise in Starz history, averaging 7.4 million multiplatform viewers for all four seasons. And it ranked number two on Sunday nights in ratings on cable television in 2017, averaging 9.3 million multiplatform viewers per episode, only taking a knee to HBO’s “Game Of Thrones.”

However, the show has never gotten love during awards season. At the premiere event at Madison Square Garden, Kemp said, “We pushed ourselves to give you the best show on TV. And even when the rest of the industry ignored us, you were there.”

She elaborated later to Variety, “We have gotten no awards recognition, outside of the NAACP… It is distressing that a show could be this successful on a premium cable network, and to this day, I’ll say, ‘I’m a showrunner’ and people go, ‘Oh! What show?’ And I say ‘Power’ on Starz and they say, ‘Oh, I’ve never heard of it before.’ These are people in our industry.”

She continued, “With shows like ‘Atlanta’ and ‘Master of None,’ there has been a change. But I just think that we started a little too early, before the change where shows like ours were actually seen.”

She also appeared to throw some shade at “Game of Thrones,” “I think our show is as good as any show on television. We don’t have dragons. We don’t have really big brand name stars. But what we have is great writing and great performances.”

Well, social media loves it. See some of the reactions to last night’s premiere.