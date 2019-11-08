There Are Mixed Reactions To Eric Holder Possibly Running For President

Reports dropped yesterday that former United States Attorney General Eric Holder is considering running for president. Some people are ecstatic and others are giving the idea the side-eye.
SEE ALSO: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’
According to MSNBC’s Eugene Robinson, “It gets even more interesting. I hear from a good source that Eric Holder has been consulting strategists about possibly jumping into the Dem presidential race. NYT reports Michael Bloomberg is seriously considering a late entry as well.”
There is also talk of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg running for president. Rachel Maddow said about the news, “If Eric Holder is in the mix, and Mike Bloomberg looks like he might be in the mix, well jeez, just when you thought it’s all over, it’s never over.”
Back in July of 2018, Holder told Stephen Colbert during an interview on CBS’ The Late Show, “I’m thinking about it. What I’ve said is that I’d make a determination sometime early next year. My focus, really, now, is on 2018, the midterms and trying to make sure that Democrats take back the Senate, take back the House and do well, importantly, at the state level.”
See below:
Holder also created some buzz in October of 2018, when he held nothing back on how to deal with Republicans. Holder said in McDonough, Ga.,“When they go low, we kick ’em. That’s what this new Democratic Party is about.”
He continued, “When I say we, you know, ‘We kick ‘em,’ I don’t mean we do anything inappropriate. We don’t do anything illegal. But we got to be tough, and we have to fight for the very things that [civil rights leaders] John Lewis, Martin Luther King, Whitney Young – you know, all those folks gave to us.”
That said, not everyone is jumping for joy. One user wrote, “You mean the Eric Holder who went back to work at Covington & Burling, a law firm that represents multinational corporations? That Holder, the one who represented Chiquita against claims brought by family of people slain by right-wing terrorist group in Colombia? Ok, then.”
Another wrote, “Possibility of Eric Holder throwing his hat in the ring for president. Now that peaks my interest.”
One user claims America isn’t ready for “another” Black man, “I don’t think Eric Holder can win. Unfortunately America’s not ready for another black man. The current dumb white man has a grip on the sanity of some folks.”
See some of the other reactions below: