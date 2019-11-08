There Are Mixed Reactions To Eric Holder Possibly Running For President

Reports dropped yesterday that former United States Attorney General Eric Holder is considering running for president. Some people are ecstatic and others are giving the idea the side-eye.

According to MSNBC’s Eugene Robinson, “It gets even more interesting. I hear from a good source that Eric Holder has been consulting strategists about possibly jumping into the Dem presidential race. NYT reports Michael Bloomberg is seriously considering a late entry as well.”

It gets even more interesting. I hear from a good source that Eric Holder has been consulting strategists about possibly jumping into the Dem presidential race. NYT reports Michael Bloomberg is seriously considering a late entry as well. — Eugene Robinson (@Eugene_Robinson) November 7, 2019

There is also talk of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg running for president. Rachel Maddow said about the news, “If Eric Holder is in the mix, and Mike Bloomberg looks like he might be in the mix, well jeez, just when you thought it’s all over, it’s never over.”

Back in July of 2018, Holder told Stephen Colbert during an interview on CBS’ The Late Show, “I’m thinking about it. What I’ve said is that I’d make a determination sometime early next year. My focus, really, now, is on 2018, the midterms and trying to make sure that Democrats take back the Senate, take back the House and do well, importantly, at the state level.”

On #LSSC tonight: @StephenAtHome asks @EricHolder if there's any truth to rumors of a presidential run in 2020. pic.twitter.com/yz2esF3lZg — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 24, 2018

Holder also created some buzz in October of 2018, when he held nothing back on how to deal with Republicans. Holder said in McDonough, Ga.,“When they go low, we kick ’em. That’s what this new Democratic Party is about.”