Tracy Morgan’s Wildest TV Moments: From Quarantine Sex Jokes To Shirtless Interviews

By Tuesday morning, Tracy Morgan was trending on Twitter for a bizarre interview he did with the “Today” morning news show.

The interview started off with anchor Hoda Kotb asking the comedian how he and his family have been holding up while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Me and my wife been quarantining it for like three weeks, so she’s pregnant three times,” Morgan answered. “Every week she got pregnant.”

Clearly not ready for this type of answer, Kotb reacted with a laugh and a simple, “Okay.”

Morgan then proceeded to say that he and his wife were “role-playing” with the coronavirus pandemic as a backstory.

“She’s playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I’m the scientist who discovered the cure,” said Morgan. “And she’ll do anything to save her grandfather’s life — and I mean anything.”

“OK, well, you are a creative one,” Kotb responded, looking down at her papers, then quickly changing gears to talk about Morgan’s house. This is when things got even stranger when Morgan said he was going to get his pet shark and gorilla tested for the coronavirus. As he made the comments, video footage played of Morgan sitting in front of a tank filled with two small sharks in what appears to be his home.

Morgan then went on to pay respect to the doctors and nurses treating patients with the coronavirus, citing his brutal 2014 traffic accident as a testimony to the value of doctors and nurses. “I spent a lot of time in the hospital and I know what goes on in there,” Morgan said. “And I know these people, they work hard to take care of you. So I’m very proud of them. They’re my heroes.”

After talking briefly about his TBS series “The Last OG,” Morgan, unprompted, went out of his way to sympathize with Donald Trump and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. “People want to criticize the president, but imagine being the president of a country and your country got sick,” Morgan said. “So it’s difficult for him. We all got to pull together as people.”

Trump has continually been criticized during the coronavirus pandemic for spreading misinformation and for not taking the virus seriously when it was first reported in the U.S. One of his first statements in January was, “We have it totally under control,” before he added, “It’s one person coming in from China,” according to The Washington Post. Since then, the U.S. has had 369,069 cases and 11,018 deaths as of April 7, according to CNN.

Morgan’s comments about Trump, and his bizarre references to his pets and sex life, immediately spurred commentary on Twitter.

“Tracy Morgan just gave Hoda Kotb the most uncomfortable interview ever, omg,” HuffPost editor Philip Lewis tweeted.

“That Tracy Morgan interview was awkward,” another Twitter user simply said.

Tracy Morgan is definitely an acquired taste if you’re not familiar with his past history of cringe comedy. The Brooklyn native has had various on-air interviews that have ranged from excessive to awkward to slightly inappropriate. You can decide for yourself whether they were funny or not. Check out some more of his noteworthy TV moments below.