Happy Independence Day Trinidad and Tobago! Your Favorite Celebs And Public Figures From The Island

On this day in 1962, Trinidad and Tobago proclaimed its independence from Britain by the People’s National Movement (PNM) founder. Colonized into the British Empire in 1797, the country fought for years to be independent. After the Federation of the British Antilles ended in 1961, Trinidad and Tobago gained its independence. At 12 a.m. on August 31, the British flag was lowered and Trinidad and Tobago flag was hoisted.

Trinidad and Tobago’s first Prime Minister Eric Williams famously said in 1962, “Democracy means equality for all in education, in the public service and in private employment… Democracy means the protection of the weak against the strong… Democracy means the responsibility of the government to its citizens, the protection of the citizen from the exercise of arbitrary power… Democracy means the freedom of worship for all and the subordination of the right of any race to the overriding right of the human race.”

Their independence is being celebrated all over social media. One user wrote, “Happy Independence Day to my twin island, Trinidad and Tobago. Our Nation’s people radiates a blazing red aura that is unmistakably magnificent and distinct. I am proud to be from an that’s boasts such a magnanimous and happy people.”

Another person tweeted, “Happy Independence Day to my country,I may have been born in Brooklyn but I grew up and was raised in Trinidad. I take a lot of pride in being Trini #Trinitodabone.”

There are also countless posts on Instagram:

In honor of Trinidad and Tobago’s independence check out some of the more noteworthy people of Trinidad and Tobago descent.