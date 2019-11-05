Twitter Drags Donnie Jr. For Saying Trump Can’t Be Racist Because He Played With Michael Jackson

Donald Trump Jr.‘s idiocy strikes again. He now has a defense for his father’s racism — his dad allowed him to play video games with the late Michael Jackson.

In excerpt from Donnie Jr.’s new book “Triggered,” via Vanity Fair, he wrote, “Oh, and by the way, given all the things my father has been called, particularly a ‘racist,’ it sure sounds odd that he’d let his son vacation with a Black man or hang out with Michael Jackson, doesn’t it? If he’s a racist, he’s sure not very good at it.”

He also claims that when Jackson came to Trump Tower, he would play video games with him and his younger brother Eric.

Just in case you forgot, here are just a handful of receipts of Trump’s being a racist: housing discrimination lawsuits from the 1970s; the racist birther movement against Barack Obama; the Muslim travel ban; the Central Park Five (Trump called for the execution of five Black teenagers with a full page ad in the New York Times in 1989); saying a judge of Mexican heritage could not do his job because he is Mexican; and constantly attacking Black public figures (Jay Z, Maxine Waters, Jemele Hill, Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Don Lemon, etc.) while ignoring white critics like Eminem. Also, Trump’s own father was arrested at a KKK rally in 1927.

In addition, a July 2019 rally telling lhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to “go back” to where they came from. When all be three of them are from America.

Watch the disgusting moment below:

Crowd at North Carolina Klan rally responds to Grand Wizard Donald Trump’s attack on a black woman in Congress with chants of “send her back.” 🎥 @passantino pic.twitter.com/P5pSBBeRVB — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 17, 2019

Even all the praise people like Van Jones wants to give Trump on criminal justice, he rolled back countles Obama-era prison reform policies. For example, the Justice Department will use private prisons to house federal inmates, which reverses an Obama-era policy. As The Washington Post reported, the Trump administration has “Overturned the sweeping criminal charging policy of former attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr. and directed his federal prosecutors to charge defendants with the most serious, provable crimes carrying the most severe penalties reports.” President Barack Obama made more criminal justice reforms than any president in U.S.

Plus, Trump ended the 21st Century Task Force on Policing, commissioned by the Obama administration to address tensions between police and the communities they serve. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Trump rolled this back under their “law and order” mandate. The current AG — William Barr — is even more horrific on criminal justice.

People are disgusted by Donald Trump Jr. using Michael Jackson to excuse his father’s racism.